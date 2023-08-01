Producer and Costume Designer, Clint Ramos, on brining "Here Lies Love" to Broadway

“Here Lies Love” is a groundbreaking musical about former Filipina First Lady Imelda Marcos’s astonishing rise to power and subsequent fall at the hands of the Philippine People Power Revolution.

From the minds of David Byrne and Fatboy Slim, “Here Lies Love” enjoyed sold-out, critically acclaimed runs at The Public Theater, London’s National Theatre, and Seattle Rep. “Here Lies Love” is now on Broadway. The show was developed and directed by Alex Timbers and features scenic design by David Korins.

Clint Ramos is a creative director, designer, educator, advocate and producer. He is the Producing Creative Director for Encores! at New York City Center and is the costume designer and a lead producer on “Here Lies Love” - now running at The Broadway Theatre starring an all Filipino cast.

Ramos is the recipient of a Tony Award for Best Costume Design of a Play for “Eclipsed,” making him the first BIPOC designer to win that category. Prior TONY® nominations were for his costume designs for “The Rose Tattoo,” “Once On This Island,” “Torch Song” and for his scenic design for “Slave Play.” He has designed over two hundred theater, opera and dance productions.