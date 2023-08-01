© 2023
Donate
The Roundtable

Producer and Costume Designer, Clint Ramos, on brining "Here Lies Love" to Broadway

By Sarah LaDuke
Published August 1, 2023 at 11:30 AM EDT
Here Lies Love artwork (Broadway, 2023)

Here Lies Love” is a groundbreaking musical about former Filipina First Lady Imelda Marcos’s astonishing rise to power and subsequent fall at the hands of the Philippine People Power Revolution.

From the minds of David Byrne and Fatboy Slim, “Here Lies Love” enjoyed sold-out, critically acclaimed runs at The Public Theater, London’s National Theatre, and Seattle Rep. “Here Lies Love” is now on Broadway. The show was developed and directed by Alex Timbers and features scenic design by David Korins.

Clint Ramos is a creative director, designer, educator, advocate and producer. He is the Producing Creative Director for Encores! at New York City Center and is the costume designer and a lead producer on “Here Lies Love” - now running at The Broadway Theatre starring an all Filipino cast.

Ramos is the recipient of a Tony Award for Best Costume Design of a Play for “Eclipsed,” making him the first BIPOC designer to win that category. Prior TONY® nominations were for his costume designs for “The Rose Tattoo,” “Once On This Island,” “Torch Song” and for his scenic design for “Slave Play.” He has designed over two hundred theater, opera and dance productions.

Sarah LaDuke
Sarah has been a public radio producer for over a decade. She grew up in Saranac Lake, New York where she worked part-time at Pendragon Theatre all through high school and college. She graduated from UAlbany in 2006 with a BA in English and started at WAMC a few weeks later as a part-time board-op in the control room. Through a series of offered and seized opportunities she is now the Senior Contributing Producer of The Roundtable and Producer of The Book Show.
