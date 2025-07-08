The winner of a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award and a New York State Broadcasters Association Award, A New York Minute In History tells the unique tales of New Yorkers throughout American history. With the state’s hundreds of historical markers as a guide, join Lauren Roberts and others as they explore the people, places, and experiences that made New York. How is the Erie Canal used today? Where did baseball get its start? And who inspired the story of the headless horseman?
All previous episodes of A New York Minute in History can be found here: A New York Minute in History.
Meet the Host
Lauren Roberts has been the Saratoga County historian since 2009. She holds a BA in Anthropology and American Studies from Skidmore College, and earned her MA in Public History from the University at Albany. Roberts co-produced the successful 2017 documentary Harnessing Nature: Building the Great Sacandaga, chronicling the construction of New York’s largest reservoir. She also serves as the coordinator for municipal historians in the Capital Region, through the Association of Public Historians of New York State.
The podcast is produced by Aaron Shellow-Lavine and Tina Renick of WAMC Northeast Public Radio. Original episodes were co-hosted by Don Wildman of Mysteries at the Museum on Travel Channel.
A New York Minute In History is a production of the New York State Museum, WAMC, and with support from The William G. Pomeroy Foundation. Original episodes were also sponsored by a Humanities New York Action Grant, with funds from the National Endowment for the Humanities. Any views, findings, conclusions or recommendations expressed in this program do not necessarily represent those of the National Endowment for the Humanities.
Just in time for Thanksgiving, this month’s episode uncovers the origins of the legendary Grape Pie of Naples, NY. A regional dessert that has spread to international fame, the Grape Pie, and the Naples Grape Festival, are Finger Lakes fall staples.
In celebration of New York State History and Archives Month, this episode follows the trail of the Marquis de Lafayette, the orphaned member of one of France’s oldest and wealthiest families who became a trusted confident and military leader for George Washington during the American Revolution. 50 years later, Lafayette returned to the young United States traveled to every state in existence at the time and was greeted by huge crowds as a living symbol of the Founding Generation.
This episode digs into the life and career of Winifred Goldring, an incredibly prolific scientist who overcame prejudice to become the first female NYS Paleontologist at the State Museum in Albany. She was also a highly successful educator and innovative exhibit designer and would spend 40 years as a scientist at the State Museum.
As the summer heats up, so does the pennant race in Major League Baseball. This episode of A New York Minute in History dives into baseball’s storied past as we learn about the first grand slam homerun in official Major League Baseball history that was hit by Hall of Famer Roger Connor in 1881. Where exactly it was hit remained a mystery for over a century.