Steven Boyer and Alli Mauzey in "Kimberly Akimbo" on Broadway

The Broadway musical “Kimberly Akimbo” features a book and lyrics by Pulitzer Prize winner David Lindsay-Abaire, music by Tony Award winner Jeanine Tesori, and direction by award-winning director Jessica Stone.

Kimberly, played by Tony Award winner Victoria Clark, is about to turn 16 and recently moved with her family to a new town in suburban New Jersey. Kim has a condition which causes her body to age 4x faster than average - but that’s only one of the challenges the teenager faces. Kim’s father, Buddy, drinks too much, her mother, Pattie, is unbelievably self-centered, and her Aunt Debra - who shows up to live with the family, is a lifelong criminal.

Buddy and Pattie - the parents - are played by Steven Boyer and Alli Mauzey. Steven Boyer’s previous Broadway credits include “Hand to God,” “I’m Not Rappaport,” and “Time and the Conways.” Alli Mauzey's Broadway credits include “Hairspray,” “Wicked,” “Cry-Baby,” and “Hello, Dolly!”