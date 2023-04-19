© 2023
The Roundtable

Steven Boyer and Alli Mauzey in "Kimberly Akimbo" on Broadway

By Sarah LaDuke
Published April 19, 2023 at 10:46 AM EDT
Alli Mauzey, Victoria Clark, and Steven Boyer in KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Joan Marcus, 2022
/
Alli Mauzey, Victoria Clark, and Steven Boyer in KIMBERLY AKIMBO

The Broadway musical “Kimberly Akimbo” features a book and lyrics by Pulitzer Prize winner David Lindsay-Abaire, music by Tony Award winner Jeanine Tesori, and direction by award-winning director Jessica Stone.

Kimberly, played by Tony Award winner Victoria Clark, is about to turn 16 and recently moved with her family to a new town in suburban New Jersey. Kim has a condition which causes her body to age 4x faster than average - but that’s only one of the challenges the teenager faces. Kim’s father, Buddy, drinks too much, her mother, Pattie, is unbelievably self-centered, and her Aunt Debra - who shows up to live with the family, is a lifelong criminal.

Buddy and Pattie - the parents - are played by Steven Boyer and Alli Mauzey. Steven Boyer’s previous Broadway credits include “Hand to God,” “I’m Not Rappaport,” and “Time and the Conways.” Alli Mauzey's Broadway credits include “Hairspray,” “Wicked,” “Cry-Baby,” and “Hello, Dolly!”

Sarah LaDuke
Sarah has been a public radio producer for over a decade. She grew up in Saranac Lake, New York where she worked part-time at Pendragon Theatre all through high school and college. She graduated from UAlbany in 2006 with a BA in English and started at WAMC a few weeks later as a part-time board-op in the control room. Through a series of offered and seized opportunities she is now the Senior Contributing Producer of The Roundtable and Producer of The Book Show.
