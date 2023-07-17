Jean-Romain Vesperini directs "Henry VIII" opera by Saint-Saëns at Bard SummerScape

Saint-Saëns’s opera "Henry VIII" will run as part of the 20th Bard SummerScape, July 21–30, in the Sosnoff Theater at the Fisher Center at Bard. This, the first fully staged production of Henry III in the United States will be sung in French with English supertitles. Leon Botstein conducts the American Symphony Orchestra.

Internationally acclaimed stage director Jean-Romain Vesperini helms the production at Bard and he joins us.