The Roundtable

Jean-Romain Vesperini directs "Henry VIII" opera by Saint-Saëns at Bard SummerScape

By Sarah LaDuke
Published July 17, 2023 at 10:45 AM EDT
Director Jean-Romain Vesperini
Director Jean-Romain Vesperini

Saint-Saëns’s opera "Henry VIII" will run as part of the 20th Bard SummerScape, July 21–30, in the Sosnoff Theater at the Fisher Center at Bard. This, the first fully staged production of Henry III in the United States will be sung in French with English supertitles. Leon Botstein conducts the American Symphony Orchestra.

Internationally acclaimed stage director Jean-Romain Vesperini helms the production at Bard and he joins us.

Sarah LaDuke
Sarah has been a public radio producer for over a decade. She grew up in Saranac Lake, New York where she worked part-time at Pendragon Theatre all through high school and college. She graduated from UAlbany in 2006 with a BA in English and started at WAMC a few weeks later as a part-time board-op in the control room. Through a series of offered and seized opportunities she is now the Senior Contributing Producer of The Roundtable and Producer of The Book Show.
See stories by Sarah LaDuke
