Glenn Davis in Rajiv Joseph's "King James" at MTC

By Sarah LaDuke
Published May 23, 2023 at 11:45 AM EDT
Luke Fontana
/
MTC

Actor, producer, and current Co-Artistic Director at Steppenwolf Theatre in Chicago Glenn Davis joined us to talk about Rajiv Joseph's "King James," directed by Kenny Leon.

The play is having its New York debut as Manhattan Theatre Club presents Steppenwolf Theatre Company and Center Theatre Group's "King James” off-Broadway at City Center.

Glenn Davis garnered widespread acclaim for his performance in the world premiere of Rajiv Joseph’s "Bengal Tiger at the Baghdad Zoo." Additional Steppenwolf performing credits include "The Christians," "Head of Passes," and "The Brother/Sister Plays." He has appeared off-Broadway at MCC Theater and the Vineyard Theatre. Additionally, Glenn has performed at the Williamstown Theatre Festival, the National Theatre, and the Stratford Festival. Davis is a partner at The Chatham Grove Company alongside producing partner Tarell Alvin McCraney. He is also an Artistic Associate at The Young Vic Theatre in London and at the Vineyard Theatre in New York.

theaterbasketballmanhattan theatre clubSteppenwolf Theatre Companycenter theatre groupfriendshipnew york city centeroff-broadwayglenn davisrajiv joseph
Sarah LaDuke
Sarah has been a public radio producer for over a decade. She grew up in Saranac Lake, New York where she worked part-time at Pendragon Theatre all through high school and college. She graduated from UAlbany in 2006 with a BA in English and started at WAMC a few weeks later as a part-time board-op in the control room. Through a series of offered and seized opportunities she is now the Senior Contributing Producer of The Roundtable and Producer of The Book Show.
See stories by Sarah LaDuke
Related Content
  • Jessica Hecht, Laura Linney in "Summer, 1976" (2022-2023)
    The Roundtable
    Tony Award nominee Jessica Hecht in Manhattan Theatre Club's "Summer, 1976"
    Sarah LaDuke
    The 76th Annual Tony Awards will be given on June 11 and friend of the station Jessica Hecht is nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play for her portrayal of Alice in Pulitzer Prize winner David Auburn’s “Summer, 1976.”
  • James IJames headshot by Justin DeWalt
    The Roundtable
    Roasted to perfection: "Fat Ham" by James Ijames opens on Broadway
    Sarah LaDuke
    James Ijames is a playwright, director, and educator. His play “Fat Ham” opened at the American Airlines Theatre on Broadway last night. Ijames won the 2022 Pulitzer Prize in Drama for the work which is inspired by Shakespeare’s "Hamlet" but transfers the action to a family barbecue in the American South.The main character, Juicy, is a queer college kid, already grappling with some serious questions of identity, when the ghost of his father shows up in their backyard, demanding that Juicy avenge his murder.“Fat Ham,” a New York Times Critics Pick, is directed by Saheem Ali and is presented by The Public Theatre and National Black Theatre.
  • The Roundtable
    WAM Theatre and BTG present "What The Constitution Means to Me"
    Sarah LaDuke
    WAM Theatre and Berkshire Theatre Group are presenting the regional premier of Heidi Schreck’s “What the Constitution Means to Me” at the Berkshire Theatre Group’s Unicorn Theatre, in Stockbridge, Massachusetts May 18 through June 3. Directed by WAM Co-Founding Artistic Director Kristen van Ginhoven, “What the Constitution Means to Me” stars two-time Tony Award Nominee Kate Baldwin.
  • The Roundtable
    Michael Cruz Kayne's "Sorry For Your Loss" at Audible Theater’s Minetta Lane Theatre through 6/10
    Sarah LaDuke
    In his one-person show, “Sorry for Your Loss,” comedian Michael Cruz Kayne shares the story of immense grief arriving unexpectedly in his home – and what he’s learned and wants to share about living with the sadness and other surprising emotions that fill in the cracks after the death of someone you love. Kayne is now performing “Sorry for Your Loss” at Audible Theatre's Minetta Lane Theatre through June 10.Kayne is a veteran of the NY comedy scene, was a staff writer on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” and a creative consultant for “Billy on the Street.” He is the host of the podcast “A Good Cry.”
  • DeForrst Brown Jr. - Speakers that Speak to You at EMPAC 4/28/23
    The Roundtable
    "Speakers That Speak To You"- DeForrest Brown Jr. at EMPAC
    Sarah LaDuke
    Tonight at 8 p.m., EMPAC in Troy, New York presents “Speakers that Speak To You,” a newly-commissioned work by DeForrest Brown Jr., which traces the trajectory of techno music’s machine-like aspects and its connection to dance and live music.
  • Larissa Fasthorse and Sarah LaDuke
    The Roundtable
    Playwright Larissa FastHorse's Broadway debut "The Thanksgiving Play"
    Sarah LaDuke
    "The Thanksgiving Play" is a New York Times Critic Pick now running on Broadway at The Helen Hayes Theatre directed by Tony Award Winner Rachel Chavkin and starring D'Arcy Carden, Katie Finneran, Scott Foley, and Chris Sullivan as four adults attempting to create a politically correct and culturally sensitive school Thanksgiving Pageant.The satire is written by Larrissa FastHorse, a member of Sicangu Lakota Nation, award winning writer and current MacArthur Fellow. "The Thanksgiving Play" is her Broadway debut.
  • Lolita Chakrabarti
    The Roundtable
    An interview with "Life of Pi" playwright Lolita Chakrabarti
    Sarah LaDuke
    “Life of Pi,” directed by Max Webster with puppetry design by Finn Caldwell and Nick Barnes, won five Olivier Awards for its West End production, including Best New Play. The show opened at The Schoenfeld Theatre on Broadway last night. Lolita Chakrabarti OBE is an actress and an award-winning playwright. Her’s was the mind challenged with writing “Life of Pi” as a theater piece.
