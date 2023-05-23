Glenn Davis in Rajiv Joseph's "King James" at MTC

Actor, producer, and current Co-Artistic Director at Steppenwolf Theatre in Chicago Glenn Davis joined us to talk about Rajiv Joseph's "King James," directed by Kenny Leon.

The play is having its New York debut as Manhattan Theatre Club presents Steppenwolf Theatre Company and Center Theatre Group's "King James” off-Broadway at City Center.

Glenn Davis garnered widespread acclaim for his performance in the world premiere of Rajiv Joseph’s "Bengal Tiger at the Baghdad Zoo." Additional Steppenwolf performing credits include "The Christians," "Head of Passes," and "The Brother/Sister Plays." He has appeared off-Broadway at MCC Theater and the Vineyard Theatre. Additionally, Glenn has performed at the Williamstown Theatre Festival, the National Theatre, and the Stratford Festival. Davis is a partner at The Chatham Grove Company alongside producing partner Tarell Alvin McCraney. He is also an Artistic Associate at The Young Vic Theatre in London and at the Vineyard Theatre in New York.