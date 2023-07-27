"Edvard Munch: Trembling Earth" at The Clark through 10/15

The Norwegian artist, Edvard Munch, (1863-1944) is best known for expertly capturing emotion in human figures - but many of his works feature landscape and the exhibition, “Edvard Munch: Trembling Earth,” examines how he animated nature to express psychological states.

"Edvard Munch: Trembling Earth" features brilliantly hued landscapes, stunning figure portraits, and an impressive selection of drawings and prints, including a lithograph of the artist’s most celebrated work, "The Scream."

The exhibition is co-organized by the Clark Art Institute, Munchmuseet, and the Museum Barberini and the Clark Art Museum in Williamstown, Massachusetts is the only U.S. venue for this exhibition. "Trembling Earth" will be presented In Germany and in Norway later this year and in 2024.

Alexis Goodin is Associate Curator at The Clark and she leads us through a tour of the exhibition, on view at The Clark through October 15, 2023.