The Roundtable

"Edvard Munch: Trembling Earth" at The Clark through 10/15

By Sarah LaDuke
Published July 27, 2023 at 11:33 AM EDT
Edvard Munch, Summer Night's Dream (The Voice), 1893, oil on canvas, Museum of Fine Arts, Boston, Ernest Wadsworth Longfellow Fund, 59.301, © Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York (Photo: Museum of Fine Arts, Boston)
Photo: Museum of Fine Arts, Boston
/
The Clark
Edvard Munch, Summer Night's Dream (The Voice), 1893, oil on canvas, Museum of Fine Arts, Boston, Ernest Wadsworth Longfellow Fund, 59.301, © Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York (Photo: Museum of Fine Arts, Boston)

The Norwegian artist, Edvard Munch, (1863-1944) is best known for expertly capturing emotion in human figures - but many of his works feature landscape and the exhibition, “Edvard Munch: Trembling Earth,” examines how he animated nature to express psychological states.

"Edvard Munch: Trembling Earth" features brilliantly hued landscapes, stunning figure portraits, and an impressive selection of drawings and prints, including a lithograph of the artist’s most celebrated work, "The Scream."

The exhibition is co-organized by the Clark Art Institute, Munchmuseet, and the Museum Barberini and the Clark Art Museum in Williamstown, Massachusetts is the only U.S. venue for this exhibition. "Trembling Earth" will be presented In Germany and in Norway later this year and in 2024.

Alexis Goodin is Associate Curator at The Clark and she leads us through a tour of the exhibition, on view at The Clark through October 15, 2023.

Edvard Munch, The Sun, 1912 oil on canvas; Munchmuseet, MM.M.00822, © Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York (Photo: Munchmuseet / Ove Kvavik)
Photo: Munchmuseet / Ove Kvavik)
/
The Clark
Edvard Munch, The Sun, 1912 oil on canvas; Munchmuseet, MM.M.00822, © Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York (Photo: Munchmuseet / Ove Kvavik)

Sarah LaDuke
Sarah has been a public radio producer for over a decade. She grew up in Saranac Lake, New York where she worked part-time at Pendragon Theatre all through high school and college. She graduated from UAlbany in 2006 with a BA in English and started at WAMC a few weeks later as a part-time board-op in the control room. Through a series of offered and seized opportunities she is now the Senior Contributing Producer of The Roundtable and Producer of The Book Show.
