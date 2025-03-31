WAMC On The Road
WAMC On the Road brings our microphones out of the soundproof booth and into the beating hearts of the communities we serve. This exciting endeavor meets listeners beyond the airwaves, capturing the energy and authenticity of live, on-location events throughout the WAMC’s seven state listening region, from Plattsburg to Pittsfield to Poughkeepsie. From libraries and colleges to theaters, town halls, festivals, and cultural landmarks, WAMC On the Road delivers in-depth interviews, panel discussions, live music, and entertainment programming — all recorded where the action happens.
Whether spotlighting your town and neighborhood, celebrating the arts, or exploring the latest in music and culture, WAMC On the Road reflects our commitment to meeting listeners where they work, live and grow. It’s about stepping deeper into the community — bringing our microphones to you, rather than always asking you to come to us. The result is a rich, immersive shared experience that amplifies the voices and stories that make our region unique and our communities strong.
WAMC On The Road Events:
WAMC On the Road: The Roundtable Panel Live from Rhinecliff, NY.
The Morton Memorial Library and Community House.
Listen to on-demand audio.
WAMC On the Road: Vox Pop presents from Rhinebeck, NY.
March 31. 2025.
Uncle Grumpy Learns to Bake with Chef Gail Sokol.
From Terrapin Restaurant.
Airs April 18 at 2pm.
Coming Soon:
WAMC On the Road: The Roundtable Panel live from Oneonta
April 30, 2025.
From the Hartwick Institute of Public Service.
More detail soon.
WAMC On the Road: Hudson River Sampler from Schenectady.
August 16, 2025
From the Music Haven Concert Series, Central Park, Schenectady, NY
More details soon
More to come, see you On the Road!
To find out more about WAMC On the Road, including how we might partner with your community, venue or organization, please contact:
Peter Hughes – Producer – WAMC On The Road
phughes@wamc.org – 518.465.5233 x 158