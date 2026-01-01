© 2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Community Calendar

Submit An Event

  • May 22 Friday

    Drawn To Art

    The Historic Stephen and Harriett Myers Residence
    Every week through Jun 12, 2026.
    Friday: 02:00 PM - 03:30 PM
    Read More

  • May 22 Friday

    Members-Only Library Tour

    Shaker Museum Administrative Offices &amp; Library
    Free to members.
    03:00 PM - 04:30 PM on Fri, 22 May 2026
    Read More

  • May 22 Friday

    The Artist's Portfolio 2

    D.R.A.W Kingston
    $550
    Every week through May 29, 2026.
    Friday: 05:30 PM - 08:30 PM
    Read More

  • May 22 Friday

    Olivia K & The Parkers LIVE at Context Collective

    Context Collective
    $20-25
    06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 22 May 2026
    Read More

  • May 22 Friday

    The Hotchkiss Orchestra & Right Brain Logic

    Katherine M Elfers Hall, Esther Eastman Music Center at The Hotchkiss School
    07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Fri, 22 May 2026
    Read More

  • May 23 Saturday

    HVA Summer Photo Contest

    Housatonic Valley Association
    08:00 AM - 10:00 PM, every day through Jun 30, 2026.
    Read More

  • May 23 Saturday

    Spring Plants Sale & Flea Market

    St. Gregory’s Episcopal Church
    $2 and up
    09:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 23 May 2026
    Read More

  • May 23 Saturday

    Saturday Arts Lab: Create, Explore, Express!

    D.R.A.W Kingston
    $150
    Every week through Jun 13, 2026.
    Saturday: 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
    Read More

  • May 23 Saturday

    VT OPEN STUDIO AND SUMMER EXHIBIT

    The Fourth Corner Foundation
    10:00 AM - 05:00 PM, every day through May 24, 2026.
    Read More

  • May 23 Saturday

    Social Dancers

    Iroquois Museum
    Cost included in Admission
    11:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 23 May 2026
    Read More
1 of 108
Next