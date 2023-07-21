The return of the WTF Cabaret series at Williamstown Theatre Festival
For seven decades, the Williamstown Theatre Festival in Williamstown, Massachusetts, has brought emerging and professional theater artists together in the Berkshires to create a thrilling summer festival of diverse, world premiere plays and musicals, bold new revivals, and a rich array of accompanying cultural events.
Williamstown Theatre Festival Interim Artistic Director Jenny Gersten joins us this morning to tell us about the season – which includes the return of the WTF Cabaret: a cabaret series curated in partnership with Tony Award nominee and Festival mainstay Christopher Fitzgerald. The WTF Cabaret will take place over three successive weekends and Cabaret All-Stars (Eden Espinosa, Asmeret Ghebremichael, and Jon-Michael Reese) will be a part of all three weeks with guest artists and hosts rotating each week.