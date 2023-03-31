© 2023
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Roundtable-web_0.jpg
The Roundtable

An interview with "Life of Pi" playwright Lolita Chakrabarti

By Sarah LaDuke
Published March 31, 2023 at 11:12 AM EDT
lifeofpibway-lolita.jpg
The Masons
/
Provided - Polk and Co. PR
Lolita Chakrabarti

After a cargo ship sinks in the middle of the Pacific Ocean, a sixteen-year-old boy named Pi is left stranded on a lifeboat with four other survivors — a hyena, a zebra, an orangutan and a Royal Bengal tiger named Richard Parker. The animals were being moved from The Pondicherry zoo in India to a new location in Canada. Pi and his family were relocating to escape violent protests, uprisings, and governmental control - and they were taking their animals with them.

Pi’s story was first imagined and written by Yann Martel. Published in 2002, Martel’s novel won that year’s Mann Booker Prize and captivated many readers. A decade later, the riveting story of the unlikely pack of cruise companions was presented again, this time on screen. Ang Lee’s “Life of Pi” film won 4 Academy Awards - including Best Director and Best Cinematography.

Rowan Magee, Celia Mei Rubin, and Nikki Calonge in LIFE OF PI - Photo by Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade
Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade
/
Rowan Magee, Celia Mei Rubin, and Nikki Calonge in LIFE OF PI

Now, Pi and Richard Parker have taken to the stage.

Life of Pi,” directed by Max Webster with puppetry design by Finn Caldwell and Nick Barnes, won five Olivier Awards for its West End production, including Best New Play. The show opened at The Schoenfeld Theatre on Broadway last night.

Lolita Chakrabarti OBE is an actress and an award-winning playwright. Her’s was the mind challenged with writing “Life of Pi” as a theater piece - and, let me tell you, she delivered.

I sat down with Lolita Chakrabarti in New York city a few weeks ago to talk about the play and the metaphorical and literal journey she’s taking with Pi.

Tags
The Roundtable Life of Pibroadwayplaywrighttheaterpuppetry
Stay Connected
Sarah LaDuke
Sarah has been a public radio producer for over a decade. She grew up in Saranac Lake, New York where she worked part-time at Pendragon Theatre all through high school and college. She graduated from UAlbany in 2006 with a BA in English and started at WAMC a few weeks later as a part-time board-op in the control room. Through a series of offered and seized opportunities she is now the Senior Contributing Producer of The Roundtable and Producer of The Book Show.
See stories by Sarah LaDuke
Related Content
  • Artwork for "The Coast Starlight" at Lincoln Center Theater
    The Roundtable
    Lincoln Center Theater presents "The Coast Starlight" - Tyne Rafaeli on direction and connection
    Sarah LaDuke
    In Keith Bunin’s new play, a young man armed with a secret that can land him in terrible trouble boards the Coast Starlight, the long-distance train that runs from Los Angeles to Seattle. With the help of his fellow travelers, all of whom are reckoning with their own choices, he has roughly one thousand miles to figure out a way forward. Tyne Rafaeli directs.
  • Danny Burstein (Larry Sultan) in "Pictures in Home."
    The Roundtable
    Danny Burstein stars in "Pictures from Home" on Broadway through 4/30
    Sarah LaDuke
    Photographer Larry Sultan began taking photos of his parents beginning in the early 1980s and he spent a decade interviewing, and writing about his parents and his relationship with them. He published a photo memoir in 1992 entitled “Pictures from Home.”. Before it was a book, it was an exhibit at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City - and now, it’s a Broadway show. Adapted for the stage by Sharr White and directed by Bart Sher, “Pictures from Home” is running through April 30 at Studio 54.
  • Andre Royo in Audible Theater's production of "Drinking in America," written by Eric Bogosian and directed by Mark Armstrong. Off-Broadway / Minetta Lane Theatre (18 Minetta Lane, NYC).
    The Roundtable
    Andre Royo stars in Eric Bogosian's "Drinking in America" at Audible's Minetta Lane Theatre
    Sarah LaDuke
    “Drinking in America,” written by three-time Obie Award winner Eric Bogosian and starring Andre Royo opened this past Sunday night at Audible’s Minetta Lane Theatre in New York City. The show, which was directed by Mark Armstrong, will also be recorded and released on Audible at a later date, extending its reach to millions of listeners around the world. Performances of the four-week limited engagement of “Drinking in America” began on March 10 and the show runs off-Broadway through April 14.
  • Pub session at Walsh's in Dublin
    The Roundtable
    Will Hermes on Ireland's thriving music scene
    Sarah LaDuke
    Music journalist Will Hermes is a regular contributor to NPR, The New York Times, Rolling Stone, and Pitchfork. He’s the author of the upcoming “Lou Reed: The King of New York” which is scheduled to be published by FSG this fall. Hermes recently spent time exploring the music scene in Ireland and an article he’s written about what he heard and learned on the Emerald Isle will be published in The New York Times this weekend.
Load More