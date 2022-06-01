Each Wednesday and Sunday evening at 8 p.m. “Live At The Linda” brings you some of the best musical acts to grace the stage at The Linda - WAMC's Performing Arts Studio.
Here is what we have coming up:
August 3rd and August 7th
“Ladies Night”
Nora Jane Struthers 2021, Carsie Blanton 2022, Danielle Nicole 2022, and Sue Foley 2022
August 10th and August 14th
“An Eclectic Blend”
The Accidentals 2021, Stephen Clair 2022, Tim Erikson & the Trio de Pumpkintown 2014, and Erin McKeown 2010.
August 24th and August 28th
"From the Vault"
Elizabeth Cook 2010, Marty Wendell 2014, and Ellis Paul 2013
August 31st and September 4th
“Alternative Labor Day Rock”
Bad Bad Hats 2021, Eric Margan and the Red Lions 2009, and Haley Moley 2021
September 7th and September 11th
“Time Travel”
Jerry Gretzinger 2011, The Waterboys 2013, and Jimmy Webb 2011
Rarely on "Live At The Linda" do you hear the entire performance by our featured artists. This week, we are showcasing unheard music from four fantastic female artists: Nora Jane Struthers, Carsie Blanton, Danielle Nicole, and Sue Foley.
This week, we preview artists who will be playing our "Summer on Central" concert series. This August at The Linda we're headed outside, EVERY Saturday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. "Summer on Central" is free to all, and features music, artisans and food vendors.
This week, we are featuring artists who made their Linda debut earlier this year.
This week, we beat the heat with some summer blues.
This week, we look back at 2022 so far. This Linda mix tape features Carsie Blanton, Jann Klose, and AJ Croce.
This week, it's time for some old-time strings with The Wiyos, Foghorn Stringband, and Eilen Jewell.
This week, we showcase team work. So, STOP! Collaborate and listen.
This week, it's a British invasion!
This week, we feature three artists who have branched out from successful bands to pursue something new: Steve Katz (Blood Sweat & Tears), Richard Julian (The Little Willies), and John McEuen (The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band).
One of the best parts of vinyl records are the liner notes. Whether it is the instrumentation, the lyrics, or its origin the liner notes gives you a glimpse into an artist's creative process. This week on "Live At The Linda," we caught up with Seth Walker, who will be playing The Linda on Thursday, June 9th.