Live At The Linda

Wednesdays, 8:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.; Sundays, 8:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Each Wednesday and Sunday evening at 8 p.m. “Live At The Linda” brings you some of the best musical acts to grace the stage at The Linda - WAMC's Performing Arts Studio.

Here is what we have coming up:

August 3rd and August 7th

“Ladies Night”

Nora Jane Struthers 2021, Carsie Blanton 2022, Danielle Nicole 2022, and Sue Foley 2022

August 10th and August 14th

“An Eclectic Blend”

The Accidentals 2021, Stephen Clair 2022, Tim Erikson & the Trio de Pumpkintown 2014, and Erin McKeown 2010.

August 24th and August 28th

"From the Vault"

Elizabeth Cook 2010, Marty Wendell 2014, and Ellis Paul 2013

August 31st and September 4th

“Alternative Labor Day Rock”

Bad Bad Hats 2021, Eric Margan and the Red Lions 2009, and Haley Moley 2021

September 7th and September 11th

“Time Travel”

Jerry Gretzinger 2011, The Waterboys 2013, and Jimmy Webb 2011