The Roundtable

The first musical from Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown ("Parade," "Bridges of Madison County"), "Songs for the New World" is a moving collection of songs which examine life, love and the choices that we make. It’s about one moment. It’s about hitting the wall and having to make a choice or take a stand or turn around and go back. These are the stories and characters of today, the "Songs for a New World."With a small, powerhouse, multi-ethnic cast and a driving, exquisitely crafted score that runs the gamut of today’s popular music, Songs for a New World brings us face to face with those moments in life when everything seems perfect and then goes sideways.Mia Munn and Nathe Rowbothan are both company members and join us this morning.

Listen • 8:49