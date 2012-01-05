The Roundtable
Weekdays, 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
WAMC's The Roundtable is an award-winning, nationally recognized eclectic talk program. The show airs from 9 a.m. to noon each weekday and features news, interviews, in-depth discussion, music, theatre, and more!
Latest Episodes
Each weekday morning, WAMC’s President and CEO and Political Observer, Alan Chartock, and Roundtable Host Joe Donahue are joined by various experts, journalists, educators, and commentators to discuss current events. On Roundtable Panel: The Week in Review, we feature your favorite panelists discussing news items from the previous week.
Taking to the Main Stage at Williamstown Theater Festival, Alex Edelman's "Just For Us," takes the audience through hilarious anecdotes from Alex Edelman’s life. After a string of anti-Semitic abuse is directed at Edelman online, he decides to covertly attend a gathering of White Nationalists in New York City and comes face to face with the people behind the keyboards. The result is a hair-raising encounter that gives "Just For Us" its title and final, jaw-dropping twist.
The first musical from Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown ("Parade," "Bridges of Madison County"), "Songs for the New World" is a moving collection of songs which examine life, love and the choices that we make. It’s about one moment. It’s about hitting the wall and having to make a choice or take a stand or turn around and go back. These are the stories and characters of today, the "Songs for a New World."With a small, powerhouse, multi-ethnic cast and a driving, exquisitely crafted score that runs the gamut of today’s popular music, Songs for a New World brings us face to face with those moments in life when everything seems perfect and then goes sideways.Mia Munn and Nathe Rowbothan are both company members and join us this morning.
Barrington Stage Company in Pittsfield, Massachusetts presents Stephen Sondheim and Hugh Weeler’s “A Little Night Music” on the Boyd-Quinson Mainstage August 6-28.Outgoing founding Artistic Director Julianne Boyd directs the love-laden and confused weekend in the country in a new production starring Emily Skinner as Desiree Armfeldt and Jason Danieley as Fredrik Egerman.
Democrats in New York’s new 19th district have a key primary this month. In today’s Congressional Corner, Democratic candidate Jamie Cheney speaks with WAMC’s Alan Chartock.
The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are WAMC’s Alan Chartock, Former EPA Regional Administrator, Visiting Professor at Bennington College, and President of Beyond Plastics Judith Enck, Siena College Professor of Economics Aaron Pacitti, and Albany County District Attorney David Soares.
In 2020, the world experienced massive change. Millions of lives were ended—and millions more upended—by the Covid-19 pandemic. The shocking police killings of Black men and women gave rise to powerful social movements and widespread collective action to rectify centuries of injustice and racism in the United States and globally. Together, these three colossal events tested the resilience of the social fabric bringing us all together.Attempting to illuminate and make sense of this new reality, photographers from around the world documented these transformational moments as they unfolded.Curated by the founders of Scopio, a community-based image marketplace, a stunning and unforgettable visual history that captures the world’s response to major events that defined 2020: the COVID pandemic and the sweeping movements for racial and social justice.
Ted Rosenthal’s jazz opera "Dear Erich" was inspired by letters written in Germany between 1938 and 1941 by Herta Rosenthal to the composer’s father. Dear Erich depicts a family’s dual fates.
The Lake George Music Festival returns to the historic Fort William Henry Carriage House Theatre and features a diverse musical lineup, showcasing the versatility of more than 30 World-Class Symphony musicians as they perform music ranging from cherished legendary masterworks to new works.They are celebrating their11th season – running from August 10-18. The Season Opener is the Emmy Award Winning group – Time for Three. To tell us more, we welcome co-founders: CEO Alex Lombard, Artistic Director and Conductor Roger Kalia, and Artistic Director Barbora Kolářová.
Peter Hughes, Manager of The Linda: WAMC's Performing Arts Studio, joins us with a preview of upcoming events and broadcasts.