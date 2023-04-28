"Speakers That Speak To You"- DeForrest Brown Jr. at EMPAC

Tonight at 8 p.m., EMPAC in Troy, New York presents “Speakers that Speak To You,” a newly-commissioned work by DeForrest Brown Jr., which traces the trajectory of techno music’s machine-like aspects and its connection to dance and live music.

In his book, “Assembling a Black Counter Culture,” DeForrest Brown, Jr, provided a history and critical analysis of techno and adjacent electronic music – showing how the genre has been shaped over time by a Black American musical sensibility. “Speakers that Speak to You” engages with the ideas in the book and recordings from the artist’s new album.

DeForrest Brown, Jr is a New York-based theorist, journalist and curator. He produces digital audio and extended media as Speaker Music and is a representative of the Make Techno Black Again campaign. He is producing Speakers That Speak To You in residence at EMPAC with with curators Katherine Adams, Liv Cuniberti, Mary Fellios, Abel González Fernández, Sidney Pettice, second year graduate students from the Center for Curatorial Studies at Bard College.