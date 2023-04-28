© 2023
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Gov. Hochul announces “conceptual agreement” on overdue $229 billion budget
Roundtable-web_0.jpg
The Roundtable

"Speakers That Speak To You"- DeForrest Brown Jr. at EMPAC

By Sarah LaDuke
Published April 28, 2023 at 10:50 AM EDT
deforrest-brown-jr_2023.jpg
Frantz Photography
/
provided/EMPAC
DeForrst Brown Jr. - Speakers that Speak to You at EMPAC 4/28/23

Tonight at 8 p.m., EMPAC in Troy, New York presents “Speakers that Speak To You,” a newly-commissioned work by DeForrest Brown Jr., which traces the trajectory of techno music’s machine-like aspects and its connection to dance and live music.

In his book, “Assembling a Black Counter Culture,” DeForrest Brown, Jr, provided a history and critical analysis of techno and adjacent electronic music – showing how the genre has been shaped over time by a Black American musical sensibility. “Speakers that Speak to You” engages with the ideas in the book and recordings from the artist’s new album.

DeForrest Brown, Jr is a New York-based theorist, journalist and curator. He produces digital audio and extended media as Speaker Music and is a representative of the Make Techno Black Again campaign. He is producing Speakers That Speak To You in residence at EMPAC with with curators Katherine Adams, Liv Cuniberti, Mary Fellios, Abel González Fernández, Sidney Pettice, second year graduate students from the Center for Curatorial Studies at Bard College.

Tags
The Roundtable musicelectronic musictechno musicempacDeForrest Brown Jr.
Stay Connected
Sarah LaDuke
Sarah has been a public radio producer for over a decade. She grew up in Saranac Lake, New York where she worked part-time at Pendragon Theatre all through high school and college. She graduated from UAlbany in 2006 with a BA in English and started at WAMC a few weeks later as a part-time board-op in the control room. Through a series of offered and seized opportunities she is now the Senior Contributing Producer of The Roundtable and Producer of The Book Show.
See stories by Sarah LaDuke
Related Content
  • larissafasthorse-sarahladuke-2023.jpg
    The Roundtable
    Playwright Larissa FastHorse's Broadway debut "The Thanksgiving Play"
    Sarah LaDuke
    "The Thanksgiving Play" is a New York Times Critic Pick now running on Broadway at The Helen Hayes Theatre directed by Tony Award Winner Rachel Chavkin and starring D'Arcy Carden, Katie Finneran, Scott Foley, and Chris Sullivan as four adults attempting to create a politically correct and culturally sensitive school Thanksgiving Pageant.The satire is written by Larrissa FastHorse, a member of Sicangu Lakota Nation, award winning writer and current MacArthur Fellow. "The Thanksgiving Play" is her Broadway debut.
  • James Ijames and "Fat Ham" Broadway logo
    The Roundtable
    Roasted to perfection: "Fat Ham" by James Ijames opens on Broadway
    Sarah LaDuke
    James Ijames is a playwright, director, and educator. His play “Fat Ham” opened at the American Airlines Theatre on Broadway last night. Ijames won the 2022 Pulitzer Prize in Drama for the work which is inspired by Shakespeare’s "Hamlet" but transfers the action to a family barbecue in the American South.The main character, Juicy, is a queer college kid, already grappling with some serious questions of identity, when the ghost of his father shows up in their backyard, demanding that Juicy avenge his murder.“Fat Ham,” a New York Times Critics Pick, is directed by Saheem Ali and is presented by The Public Theatre and National Black Theatre.
  • lifeofpibway-lolita.jpg
    The Roundtable
    An interview with "Life of Pi" playwright Lolita Chakrabarti
    Sarah LaDuke
    “Life of Pi,” directed by Max Webster with puppetry design by Finn Caldwell and Nick Barnes, won five Olivier Awards for its West End production, including Best New Play. The show opened at The Schoenfeld Theatre on Broadway last night. Lolita Chakrabarti OBE is an actress and an award-winning playwright. Her’s was the mind challenged with writing “Life of Pi” as a theater piece.
  • Andre Royo in Audible Theater's production of "Drinking in America," written by Eric Bogosian and directed by Mark Armstrong. Off-Broadway / Minetta Lane Theatre (18 Minetta Lane, NYC).
    The Roundtable
    Andre Royo stars in Eric Bogosian's "Drinking in America" at Audible's Minetta Lane Theatre
    Sarah LaDuke
    “Drinking in America,” written by three-time Obie Award winner Eric Bogosian and starring Andre Royo opened this past Sunday night at Audible’s Minetta Lane Theatre in New York City. The show, which was directed by Mark Armstrong, will also be recorded and released on Audible at a later date, extending its reach to millions of listeners around the world. Performances of the four-week limited engagement of “Drinking in America” began on March 10 and the show runs off-Broadway through April 14.
Load More