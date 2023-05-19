© 2023
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Roundtable-web_0.jpg
The Roundtable

Tony Award nominee Jessica Hecht in Manhattan Theatre Club's "Summer, 1976"

By Sarah LaDuke
Published May 19, 2023 at 11:13 AM EDT
Jessica Hecht, Laura Linney in "Summer, 1976" (2022-2023)
Jeremy Daniel
/
Manhattan Theatre Club
Jessica Hecht, Laura Linney in "Summer, 1976" (2022-2023)

The 76th Annual Tony Awards will be given on June 11th and friend of the station Jessica Hecht is nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play for her portrayal of Alice in Pulitzer Prize winner David Auburn’s “Summer, 1976.”

Directed by Tony Award winner Daniel Sullivan, “Summer, 1976” is a two-hander about two young women in Ohio who form an unlikely friendship and learn to navigate motherhood, ambition, and intimacy, and help each other discover their own independence. It’s a two-actor cast and Jessica Hecht’s co-star is Emmy Award winner and Tony and Oscar nominee Laura Linney.

Jessica Hecht received an Emmy Award nomination for her performance in the Netflix series “Special”. She has been seen on television in the limited series “Super Pumped” and “The Loudest Voice” and in her recurring roles in “The Sinner”,” Dickinson”, ‘The Boys”, and “Succession”. She is also recognizable to television audiences as Susan Bunch on “Friends” and Gretchen Schwarz on “Breaking Bad.” Her film performances include "A+," "Anesthesia," "J. Edgar," "Dan In Real Life," "Sideways," and many others. An acclaimed stage actress, Hecht’s recent Broadway credits include “The Price,” “Fiddler on the Roof,” “The Assembled Parties,” and “Harvey.”

“Summer, 1976” is running on Broadway at The Manhattan Theatre Club’s Samuel J. Friedman through June 18 and Jessica Hecht joins us.

Tags
The Roundtable jessica hechtDavid Auburndaniel sullivanlaura linneymanhattan theatre clubactorbroadwayTony Awards
Stay Connected
Sarah LaDuke
Sarah has been a public radio producer for over a decade. She grew up in Saranac Lake, New York where she worked part-time at Pendragon Theatre all through high school and college. She graduated from UAlbany in 2006 with a BA in English and started at WAMC a few weeks later as a part-time board-op in the control room. Through a series of offered and seized opportunities she is now the Senior Contributing Producer of The Roundtable and Producer of The Book Show.
See stories by Sarah LaDuke
Related Content
  • James Ijames and "Fat Ham" Broadway logo
    The Roundtable
    Roasted to perfection: "Fat Ham" by James Ijames opens on Broadway
    Sarah LaDuke
    James Ijames is a playwright, director, and educator. His play “Fat Ham” opened at the American Airlines Theatre on Broadway last night. Ijames won the 2022 Pulitzer Prize in Drama for the work which is inspired by Shakespeare’s "Hamlet" but transfers the action to a family barbecue in the American South.The main character, Juicy, is a queer college kid, already grappling with some serious questions of identity, when the ghost of his father shows up in their backyard, demanding that Juicy avenge his murder.“Fat Ham,” a New York Times Critics Pick, is directed by Saheem Ali and is presented by The Public Theatre and National Black Theatre.
  • Mark Ruffalo and Jessica Hecht in The Roundabout Theatre Company revival of 'The Price'
    Arts & Culture
    Jessica Hecht In The Roundabout Theatre Company Revival Of 'The Price'
    Sarah LaDuke
    Last night in New York City, the Roundabout Theatre Company revival of Arthur Miller’s The Price opened on Broadway at the American Airlines Theatre. It…
  • Danny Burstein (Larry Sultan) in "Pictures in Home."
    The Roundtable
    Danny Burstein stars in "Pictures from Home" on Broadway through 4/30
    Sarah LaDuke
    Photographer Larry Sultan began taking photos of his parents beginning in the early 1980s and he spent a decade interviewing, and writing about his parents and his relationship with them. He published a photo memoir in 1992 entitled “Pictures from Home.”. Before it was a book, it was an exhibit at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City - and now, it’s a Broadway show. Adapted for the stage by Sharr White and directed by Bart Sher, “Pictures from Home” is running through April 30 at Studio 54.
  • larissafasthorse-sarahladuke-2023.jpg
    The Roundtable
    Playwright Larissa FastHorse's Broadway debut "The Thanksgiving Play"
    Sarah LaDuke
    "The Thanksgiving Play" is a New York Times Critic Pick now running on Broadway at The Helen Hayes Theatre directed by Tony Award Winner Rachel Chavkin and starring D'Arcy Carden, Katie Finneran, Scott Foley, and Chris Sullivan as four adults attempting to create a politically correct and culturally sensitive school Thanksgiving Pageant.The satire is written by Larrissa FastHorse, a member of Sicangu Lakota Nation, award winning writer and current MacArthur Fellow. "The Thanksgiving Play" is her Broadway debut.
  • Artwork for "Sorry for Your Loss"
    The Roundtable
    Michael Cruz Kayne's "Sorry For Your Loss" at Audible Theater’s Minetta Lane Theatre through 6/10
    Sarah LaDuke
    In his one-person show, “Sorry for Your Loss,” comedian Michael Cruz Kayne shares the story of immense grief arriving unexpectedly in his home – and what he’s learned and wants to share about living with the sadness and other surprising emotions that fill in the cracks after the death of someone you love. Kayne is now performing “Sorry for Your Loss” at Audible Theatre's Minetta Lane Theatre through June 10.Kayne is a veteran of the NY comedy scene, was a staff writer on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” and a creative consultant for “Billy on the Street.” He is the host of the podcast “A Good Cry.”
Load More