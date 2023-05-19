Tony Award nominee Jessica Hecht in Manhattan Theatre Club's "Summer, 1976"

The 76th Annual Tony Awards will be given on June 11th and friend of the station Jessica Hecht is nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play for her portrayal of Alice in Pulitzer Prize winner David Auburn’s “Summer, 1976.”

Directed by Tony Award winner Daniel Sullivan, “Summer, 1976” is a two-hander about two young women in Ohio who form an unlikely friendship and learn to navigate motherhood, ambition, and intimacy, and help each other discover their own independence. It’s a two-actor cast and Jessica Hecht’s co-star is Emmy Award winner and Tony and Oscar nominee Laura Linney.

Jessica Hecht received an Emmy Award nomination for her performance in the Netflix series “Special”. She has been seen on television in the limited series “Super Pumped” and “The Loudest Voice” and in her recurring roles in “The Sinner”,” Dickinson”, ‘The Boys”, and “Succession”. She is also recognizable to television audiences as Susan Bunch on “Friends” and Gretchen Schwarz on “Breaking Bad.” Her film performances include "A+," "Anesthesia," "J. Edgar," "Dan In Real Life," "Sideways," and many others. An acclaimed stage actress, Hecht’s recent Broadway credits include “The Price,” “Fiddler on the Roof,” “The Assembled Parties,” and “Harvey.”

“Summer, 1976” is running on Broadway at The Manhattan Theatre Club’s Samuel J. Friedman through June 18 and Jessica Hecht joins us.