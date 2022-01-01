WAMC has the following employment opportunities available:

Social Media Coordinator

WAMC/Northeast Public Radio is looking for a full-time Social Media Coordinator to join our Digital Media team and help expand our online presence. As a Social Media Coordinator, you will be responsible for creating exciting, engaging content while implementing our social media strategy. You will be working closely with department heads across the organization to highlight and promote the work we do on a day-to-day basis.

WAMC is a regional public radio network serving parts of seven states. These include New York, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Vermont, New Jersey, New Hampshire and Pennsylvania. Our studios and offices are located in Albany, NY.

Requirements:



Minimum two years’ experience in marketing and communications

Professional working knowledge of design programs (i.e. Adobe Creative Cloud)

Excellent written and verbal communication

Ability to manage multiple projects at once with strong organizational skills

A background in photography with video editing skills a plus

Responsibilities:

Develop and implement social media strategies

Stay up to date with the latest social media best practices

Design and create social media content for Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter

Engage with our audience on a daily basis

Work with multiple departments to promote upcoming events and fundraising

Use analytics to measure the success of social media posts

Resumes and cover letter to: Zack Littrell (zlittrell@wamc.org) No calls please.

Hudson Valley Bureau Chief

WAMC Northeast Public Radio is seeking an ambitious journalist to staff its Hudson Valley Bureau based in Poughkeepsie, N.Y. The bureau chief is responsible for overseeing coverage of a diverse community, filing multiple stories and web updates per day, in addition to social media posts and photos.

The ideal candidate must have strong writing, broadcasting and interpersonal skills, production experience and organization. A knowledge of current events and experience with Adobe Audition is a must.

Resume with cover letter and demo to: Ian Pickus – ipickus@wamc.org. No calls please.

WAMC Diversity Statement

The overall goal of WAMC/Northeast Public Radio is to provide programming as varied as the human experience. Our mission is to serve the public by preparing and presenting non-profit and non-commercial educational, instructional and cultural radio and live programs that celebrate the diversity of our broadcast and live audience. Our two discrete program streams provide a unique blend of national and regional news and information, opinion and commentary, artistic, cultural, and musical programming to listeners in portions of seven Middle Atlantic and New England states. WAMC strives to ensure our workforce, Board of Trustees, and Community Advisory Boards likewise reflect the diversity of the many, vastly diverse communities which we serve.

WAMC is an equal opportunity employer, and we encourage women, minorities, and persons with disabilities to apply for all jobs listed. In compliance with the applicable FCC guidelines, all employees and applicants for employment are treated and considered without regard to race, color, religion, gender, age, national origin, disability, sexual orientation, genetic information, political affiliation or belief, veteran status, familial status, domestic violence status, arrest or conviction record, or any other protected classification.

