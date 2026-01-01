WAMC has the following employment opportunities available:

News Director/Executive Editor

Lead the newsroom that keeps the Hudson Valley, Capital Region, Berkshires, and beyond informed.

WAMC is seeking a News Director and Executive Editor to set the vision for our regional news and content across broadcast and digital platforms. As a senior member of our leadership team, you will guide editorial strategy, direct daily news operations, plan long-term coverage, and grow our audience, all while leading a dedicated team of reporters, editors, and contributors.

You will:



Set the editorial vision and standards for WAMC’s regional journalism

Oversee daily news operations and long-range coverage planning

Mentor and lead a newsroom of staff and contributors

Uphold the highest standards of accuracy, ethics, and public service

Expand audience engagement across radio, digital, and emerging platforms

Partner with colleagues across the organization to deepen WAMC’s impact and community connection

Full Job Description Here

Full-time, on-site. Salary $90,000+

Please submit a resume and cover letter to Jessica Denue at jdenue@wamc.org. Applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis. Only candidates selected for an interview will be contacted.

Senior Editor, The Roundtable

WAMC is seeking a dynamic live show editor. The person in this role is responsible for shaping, refining, and delivering high-quality written and audio content across live broadcasts and digital platforms. This position combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time production support, ensuring all content is clear, accurate, engaging, and deadline ready.

The ideal candidate is an exceptional writer and editor with a deep understanding of audio storytelling, live show workflows, and digital publishing. They thrive in fast-paced environments, can turn around clean copy quickly, and ensure consistency and polish across every piece of content.

This is also a leadership role. The Senior Editor supervises junior production staff, and sets the editorial standard for the team. We're looking for someone with serious journalism and live production experience, genuine curiosity about books and ideas, deep roots in or connection to this region, and the steadiness to lead a team through the pressure of daily broadcast..

Full Job Description Here

Full-time, on-site. Starting Salary $57,000

Please submit a resume and cover letter to Jessica Denue at jdenue@wamc.org. Applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis. Only candidates selected for an interview will be contacted.

IT Technician

WAMC is seeking a skilled and dependable IT Technician to join our team.

The IT Technician is responsible for maintaining and supporting the technology systems that enable WAMC's administrative and creative operations. This role oversees IT systems and assets, performs upgrades and repairs, and provides training and technical support to staff across the organization. The position requires strong knowledge of computer hardware and software, network maintenance, and current industry trends, ensuring WAMC's technology infrastructure remains reliable and efficient.

You’ll be our go-to problem solver—managing hardware and software issues, keeping our systems running smoothly, and ensuring "have you tried turning it off and on again?" is merely step one of your troubleshooting toolkit.

Full Job Description Here

Full-time, on-site. Starting Salary $50,000

Please submit a resume and cover letter to Stacey Rosenberry at srosenberry@wamc.org. Applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis. Only candidates selected for an interview will be contacted.

WAMC is an equal-opportunity employer. It is the policy of WAMC that all employees and applicants for employment will be treated and considered without regard to race, color, religion, gender, national origin, age, disability, sexual orientation, political affiliation or belief, genetic information, veteran status, familial status, domestic violence status, arrest or conviction record, or any other protected classification.

WAMC Community Representation Policy Statement

WAMC is the home of curiosity, community and free speech for our region. We connect communities, amplify diverse stories, and enrich lives through independent journalism, thoughtful conversation, and cultural expression.

WAMC strives to reflect our community in our staffing, board of trustees, committees, and in the educational, informational, and cultural content we provide.

The overall goal of WAMC is to provide programming as varied as the human experience. Our two discrete program streams provide a unique blend of national and regional news and information, opinion and commentary, artistic, cultural, and musical programming to listeners in portions of seven states. We continue to produce and invest in programs that offer diverse perspectives on important issues.

In our journalism, diversity means the inclusion in our reporting of the vastly different voices and opinions of mis or under-represented people and those often ignored.