WAMC is committed to fostering the next generation of public media professionals through a structured, inclusive, and educational internship program. Our paid internship program provides students with hands-on experience in public radio while ensuring equitable access to career pathways

WAMC has openings for interns in its Administrative, News and Programming Departments. Internships run 8 - 12 weeks for 15-40 hours/week, depending on course requirements.

Internships are paid at minimum wage when funding is available or sponsored by the partner educational facility.

Intern opportunities are as follows:

Newsroom

Newsroom Interns focus on regional news. They work with the newsroom staff on daily features in a high-pressure, exciting environment. As production assistants, they learn to research and write news stories, conduct and tape interviews, record feeds, report from the field and file for air, and learn to use production equipment. Please submit a writing sample and a cover letter with your resume.

Skidmore College students, please specify which bureau you are interested in.

The Roundtable

The Roundtable is WAMC's daily arts, news, and culture program, featuring host Joe Donahue. You will work with the Roundtable’s producers to research and edit segments, book future interviews, produce live on-location broadcasts, and answer listener questions. While there are additional administrative tasks associated with the Roundtable, this is a fast paced, hands-on internship. Please submit a writing sample and a cover letter with your resume.

Marketing, Sales & PR

The sales and marketing intern will assist in various stages of the sales funnel, including creating awareness of new offerings, generating leads, and helping retain customers. This internship involves developing and implementing sales and marketing materials, using CRM tools such as ShareBuilders, and performing other administrative duties for the department. You’ll gain hands-on experience working on challenging, meaningful projects with guidance from members of our team.

Administrative, Fundraising & Development

Students who intern with our Development/Fund Drive department will work with staff to prepare promotional copy for on-air use during our tri-annual fund drives. This primarily comprises researching regional businesses for marketing details, and writing creative descriptions of Fund Drive thank you gifts. Other duties may be required including: writing articles or press releases; entering program listings into the computer; assisting in the coordination of volunteer activities; assisting with the marketing of WAMC National Productions; and working with program guide staff. Interns will need interpersonal skills as they will be making phone calls to members and donors, and will learn how to write for radio on-air promotions.

Digital Media

Digital media interns will work with the digital media department in graphic design for print and digital purposes as well as web design, web development and social media marketing.

Candidate must be familiar with social media platforms and have a working knowledge of Adobe Creative Suite programs. A working knowledge of Web design and development preferred.

Students will gain professional experience and a variety of portfolio-worthy projects that will demonstrate their ability to use design, web development and digital marketing. Please submit portfolio images or link to a design portfolio with resume.

Programming

Interns will work closely with programming staff on the overall production and promotion of WAMC's programs and podcasts by learning what it takes to facilitate and produce effective shows and show content. Programming interns will also learn overall show management within public radio.

Interested students should fill out the internship form here and send to Lucas Willard.

