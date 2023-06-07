© 2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Roundtable

Choreographer Jennifer Weber: 1 big year, 2 Broadway debuts, 2 Tony nominations

By Sarah LaDuke
Published June 7, 2023 at 2:22 PM EDT
& Juliet key art, Jennifer Weber, KPOP key art
http://www.jenniferwebernyc.com/
/

The American Theatre Wing's 76th Annual Tony Awards will be presented this Sunday, June 11 and choreographer Jennifer Weber is nominated for twice nominated for her work on the musicals “& Juliet” and “KPOP.”

Weber has collaborated with Disney+ as an Executive Producer and Choreographer for a new film version of “The Hip Hop Nutcracker” - a project she conceived, co-wrote, and directed first as a stage show that tours annually and was captured as an Emmy- winning PBS Special.

Her film directing debut, “While You Were Gone,” which she wrote, directed and choreographed premiered at the prestigious Dance Camera West Festival and won a 2022 Emmy for Outstanding Arts/Entertainment Short Form Content.

Jennifer Weber is an Olivier Award nominated and Emmy Award winning choreographer and director for stage and screen.

Tags
The Roundtable dancechoreographerchoreographytony awardTony Awardsbroadwaypop music
Stay Connected
Sarah LaDuke
Sarah has been a public radio producer for over a decade. She grew up in Saranac Lake, New York where she worked part-time at Pendragon Theatre all through high school and college. She graduated from UAlbany in 2006 with a BA in English and started at WAMC a few weeks later as a part-time board-op in the control room. Through a series of offered and seized opportunities she is now the Senior Contributing Producer of The Roundtable and Producer of The Book Show.
See stories by Sarah LaDuke
Related Content
  • James IJames headshot by Justin DeWalt
    The Roundtable
    Roasted to perfection: "Fat Ham" by James Ijames opens on Broadway
    Sarah LaDuke
    James Ijames is a playwright, director, and educator. His play “Fat Ham” opened at the American Airlines Theatre on Broadway last night. Ijames won the 2022 Pulitzer Prize in Drama for the work which is inspired by Shakespeare’s "Hamlet" but transfers the action to a family barbecue in the American South.The main character, Juicy, is a queer college kid, already grappling with some serious questions of identity, when the ghost of his father shows up in their backyard, demanding that Juicy avenge his murder.“Fat Ham,” a New York Times Critics Pick, is directed by Saheem Ali and is presented by The Public Theatre and National Black Theatre.
  • Alli Mauzey, Victoria Clark, and Steven Boyer in KIMBERLY AKIMBO
    The Roundtable
    Steven Boyer and Alli Mauzey in "Kimberly Akimbo" on Broadway
    Sarah LaDuke
    The Broadway musical “Kimberly Akimbo” features a book and lyrics by Pulitzer Prize winner David Lindsay-Abaire, music by Tony Award winner Jeanine Tesori, and direction by award-winning director Jessica Stone. Actors Steven Boyer and Alli Mauzey join us.
  • The Roundtable
    Glenn Davis in Rajiv Joseph's "King James" at MTC
    Sarah LaDuke
    Actor, producer, and current Co-Artistic Director at Steppenwolf Theatre in Chicago Glenn Davis joined us to talk about Rajiv Joseph's "King James," directed by Kenny Leon. The play is having its New York debut as Manhattan Theatre Club presents Steppenwolf Theatre Company and Center Theatre Group's "King James” off-Broadway at City Center.
  • Jessica Hecht, Laura Linney in "Summer, 1976" (2022-2023)
    The Roundtable
    Tony Award nominee Jessica Hecht in Manhattan Theatre Club's "Summer, 1976"
    Sarah LaDuke
    The 76th Annual Tony Awards will be given on June 11 and friend of the station Jessica Hecht is nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play for her portrayal of Alice in Pulitzer Prize winner David Auburn’s “Summer, 1976.”
  • The Roundtable
    Michael Cruz Kayne's "Sorry For Your Loss" at Audible Theater’s Minetta Lane Theatre through 6/10
    Sarah LaDuke
    In his one-person show, “Sorry for Your Loss,” comedian Michael Cruz Kayne shares the story of immense grief arriving unexpectedly in his home – and what he’s learned and wants to share about living with the sadness and other surprising emotions that fill in the cracks after the death of someone you love. Kayne is now performing “Sorry for Your Loss” at Audible Theatre's Minetta Lane Theatre through June 10.Kayne is a veteran of the NY comedy scene, was a staff writer on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” and a creative consultant for “Billy on the Street.” He is the host of the podcast “A Good Cry.”
  • The Roundtable
    "Peter Pan Goes Wrong" on Broadway through 7/9
    Sarah LaDuke
    Direct from London, The Olivier Award-winning Mischief Theatre company presents “Peter Pan Goes Wrong” through July 9 at The Barrymore Theatre on Broadway.The show is co-written by Mischief company members Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields and we are joined now by Henry Shield.
  • Larissa Fasthorse and Sarah LaDuke
    The Roundtable
    Playwright Larissa FastHorse's Broadway debut "The Thanksgiving Play"
    Sarah LaDuke
    "The Thanksgiving Play" is a New York Times Critic Pick now running on Broadway at The Helen Hayes Theatre directed by Tony Award Winner Rachel Chavkin and starring D'Arcy Carden, Katie Finneran, Scott Foley, and Chris Sullivan as four adults attempting to create a politically correct and culturally sensitive school Thanksgiving Pageant.The satire is written by Larrissa FastHorse, a member of Sicangu Lakota Nation, award winning writer and current MacArthur Fellow. "The Thanksgiving Play" is her Broadway debut.
  • The Roundtable
    Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival presents "Henry V" and "Love's Labor's Lost" in rep this summer and new musical "Penelope" in September
    Sarah LaDuke
    Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival's 2023 summer season will feature productions of Shakespeare’s “Henry V” and “Love’s Labor’s Lost” in rep and the World Premiere of a new musical by Alex Bechtel, Grace McLean and Eva Steinmetz entitled “Penelope” - an adaptation of Homer’s “Odyssey” from the point of view of Odysseus’ waiting wife.
Load More