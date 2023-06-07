Choreographer Jennifer Weber: 1 big year, 2 Broadway debuts, 2 Tony nominations
The American Theatre Wing's 76th Annual Tony Awards will be presented this Sunday, June 11 and choreographer Jennifer Weber is nominated for twice nominated for her work on the musicals “& Juliet” and “KPOP.”
Weber has collaborated with Disney+ as an Executive Producer and Choreographer for a new film version of “The Hip Hop Nutcracker” - a project she conceived, co-wrote, and directed first as a stage show that tours annually and was captured as an Emmy- winning PBS Special.
Her film directing debut, “While You Were Gone,” which she wrote, directed and choreographed premiered at the prestigious Dance Camera West Festival and won a 2022 Emmy for Outstanding Arts/Entertainment Short Form Content.
Jennifer Weber is an Olivier Award nominated and Emmy Award winning choreographer and director for stage and screen.