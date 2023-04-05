© 2023
Kevin Del Aguila is a poor little millionaire - that you root for! - "in Some Like It Hot" on Broadway

By Sarah LaDuke
Published April 5, 2023 at 11:34 AM EDT
Kevin Del Aguila with the cast of SOME LIKE IT HOT
Marc J Franklin
/
Kevin Del Aguila with the cast of SOME LIKE IT HOT

The new musical “Some Like it Hot” - based on the 1959 MGM classic directed and co-written by Billy Wilder and starring Jack Lemmon, Tony Curtis, and Marilyn Monroe - is steaming up the stage at Broadway’s Shubert Theatre in New York City.

Kevin Del Aguila and J. Harrison Ghee with the cast of SOME LIKE IT HOT
Marc J. Franklin
/
Kevin Del Aguila and J. Harrison Ghee with the cast of SOME LIKE IT HOT

Directed and choreographed by Casey Nicholaw, who won the Best Direction Of A Musical Tony Award for “Book of Mormon, “Some Like it Hot” features a new book by playwright Matthew López and comedian, comedy-writer, and host Amber Ruffin; music by Marc Shaiman; and lyrics by Shaiman and Scott Wittman - the Tony Award winning duo behind the bops in “Hairspray.”

As a plot reminder - or initiation: musicians Joe (Christian Borle) and Jerry (J. Harrison Ghee) witness a mob-hit in 1930s Chicago and disguise themselves as women and join an all-female jazz ensemble - joining the band on tour so they can get out of town.

Joe poses as Josephine and falls for the lead singer in the band, Sugar Cane (Adrianna Hicks); and Jerry becomes Daphne and attempts to evade the advances of an instantly besotted millionaire. The surprisingly observant and chronically giddy millionaire, Osgood, is played by Kevin Del Aguila.

Del Aguila, who was previously on Broadway in "Peter and the Starcatcher," "Rocky," and "Frozen," is also an Emmy-winning writer and author of the musicals "Altar Boyz” and “Diary of a Wimpy Kid.“

The Roundtable broadwaymusical theaterLGBTQ+actor
Sarah LaDuke
Sarah has been a public radio producer for over a decade. She grew up in Saranac Lake, New York where she worked part-time at Pendragon Theatre all through high school and college. She graduated from UAlbany in 2006 with a BA in English and started at WAMC a few weeks later as a part-time board-op in the control room. Through a series of offered and seized opportunities she is now the Senior Contributing Producer of The Roundtable and Producer of The Book Show.
