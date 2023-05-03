© 2023
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Roundtable-web_0.jpg
The Roundtable

Banda Magda at the Spa Little Theater on 5/4

By Sarah LaDuke
Published May 3, 2023 at 11:46 AM EDT
Magda Giannikou
Provided
/
bandamagda.com
Magda Giannikou

Banda Magda will return to Saratoga Springs, New York when they play the Spa Little Theater at SPAC on Thursday, May 4 at 8 p.m.

The group tours the world sharing their global sounds that range from samba to French chanson, from Greek folk tunes to Colombian cumbia and Afro-Peruvian lando. Their songs capture the best of mid-century pop ballads and cinematic arranging, drawing on the band’s global background and unchained musicality. Their third album “Tigre” was released in 2020.

Banda Magda is founded and fronted by composer, singer, and multi-instrumentalist Magda Giannikou.

Tags
The Roundtable musiclanguageSPAC
Stay Connected
Sarah LaDuke
Sarah has been a public radio producer for over a decade. She grew up in Saranac Lake, New York where she worked part-time at Pendragon Theatre all through high school and college. She graduated from UAlbany in 2006 with a BA in English and started at WAMC a few weeks later as a part-time board-op in the control room. Through a series of offered and seized opportunities she is now the Senior Contributing Producer of The Roundtable and Producer of The Book Show.
See stories by Sarah LaDuke
Related Content
  • Josh Ritter's "Spectral Lines"
    The Roundtable
    Justice is always imminent: Josh Ritter's "Spectral Lines"
    Sarah LaDuke
    “Spectral Lines” is the title of a new album from singer-songwriter and novelist Josh Ritter. The record was released on Friday.Dedicated to the memory of his mother and written during the Covid19 shut-down, “Spectral Lines” features songs that explore life’s most universal ideas - love, devotion and what it means to be connected.The album is produced by Ritter’s longtime collaborator Sam Kassirer and features vocals and multi-instrumentalism by usual Royal City band members and a few others - who will be joining Ritter on the road as he tours in support of the record.
  • deforrest-brown-jr_2023.jpg
    The Roundtable
    "Speakers That Speak To You"- DeForrest Brown Jr. at EMPAC
    Sarah LaDuke
    Tonight at 8 p.m., EMPAC in Troy, New York presents “Speakers that Speak To You,” a newly-commissioned work by DeForrest Brown Jr., which traces the trajectory of techno music’s machine-like aspects and its connection to dance and live music.
  • larissafasthorse-sarahladuke-2023.jpg
    The Roundtable
    Playwright Larissa FastHorse's Broadway debut "The Thanksgiving Play"
    Sarah LaDuke
    "The Thanksgiving Play" is a New York Times Critic Pick now running on Broadway at The Helen Hayes Theatre directed by Tony Award Winner Rachel Chavkin and starring D'Arcy Carden, Katie Finneran, Scott Foley, and Chris Sullivan as four adults attempting to create a politically correct and culturally sensitive school Thanksgiving Pageant.The satire is written by Larrissa FastHorse, a member of Sicangu Lakota Nation, award winning writer and current MacArthur Fellow. "The Thanksgiving Play" is her Broadway debut.
  • James Ijames and "Fat Ham" Broadway logo
    The Roundtable
    Roasted to perfection: "Fat Ham" by James Ijames opens on Broadway
    Sarah LaDuke
    James Ijames is a playwright, director, and educator. His play “Fat Ham” opened at the American Airlines Theatre on Broadway last night. Ijames won the 2022 Pulitzer Prize in Drama for the work which is inspired by Shakespeare’s "Hamlet" but transfers the action to a family barbecue in the American South.The main character, Juicy, is a queer college kid, already grappling with some serious questions of identity, when the ghost of his father shows up in their backyard, demanding that Juicy avenge his murder.“Fat Ham,” a New York Times Critics Pick, is directed by Saheem Ali and is presented by The Public Theatre and National Black Theatre.
  • lifeofpibway-lolita.jpg
    The Roundtable
    An interview with "Life of Pi" playwright Lolita Chakrabarti
    Sarah LaDuke
    “Life of Pi,” directed by Max Webster with puppetry design by Finn Caldwell and Nick Barnes, won five Olivier Awards for its West End production, including Best New Play. The show opened at The Schoenfeld Theatre on Broadway last night. Lolita Chakrabarti OBE is an actress and an award-winning playwright. Her’s was the mind challenged with writing “Life of Pi” as a theater piece.
  • Alli Mauzey, Victoria Clark, and Steven Boyer in KIMBERLY AKIMBO
    The Roundtable
    Steven Boyer and Alli Mauzey in "Kimberly Akimbo" on Broadway
    Sarah LaDuke
    The Broadway musical “Kimberly Akimbo” features a book and lyrics by Pulitzer Prize winner David Lindsay-Abaire, music by Tony Award winner Jeanine Tesori, and direction by award-winning director Jessica Stone. Actors Steven Boyer and Alli Mauzey join us.
  • A row of piglets eating hay
    The Roundtable
    2023 Baby Animals at Hancock Shaker Village 4/15-5/7
    Sarah LaDuke
    Hancock Shaker Village will throw open the barn doors for the 2023 Baby Animals Festival tomorrow, April 15. Events run through Mother’s Day weekend. Visitors to the village can meet the neighborhood’s newest and noisiest denizens, learn about Shaker heritage and history, witness handcraft demonstrations, and take in new exhibitions in recently updated gallery spaces on the grounds. Nat Silver is the Executive Director of Hancock Shaker Village in Pittsfield, Massachusetts.
Load More