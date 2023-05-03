Banda Magda at the Spa Little Theater on 5/4

Banda Magda will return to Saratoga Springs, New York when they play the Spa Little Theater at SPAC on Thursday, May 4 at 8 p.m.

The group tours the world sharing their global sounds that range from samba to French chanson, from Greek folk tunes to Colombian cumbia and Afro-Peruvian lando. Their songs capture the best of mid-century pop ballads and cinematic arranging, drawing on the band’s global background and unchained musicality. Their third album “Tigre” was released in 2020.

Banda Magda is founded and fronted by composer, singer, and multi-instrumentalist Magda Giannikou.