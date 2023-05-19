© 2023
Maya Beiser on "Infinite Bach" and the subjectivity of experiencing music

By Sarah LaDuke
Published May 19, 2023 at 11:34 AM EDT
maya beiser - infinite bach.jpg
Islandia Music Records
/

Cellist and producer Maya Beiser will release her new album “InfInIte Bach” on May 26.
Her first recording of the complete Solo Cello Suites of Johann Sebastian Bach, “InfInIte Bach,” Beiser made this album in her converted barn in the Berkshires in Massachusetts, recording the Suites while exploring the varying frequencies and resonances of the room, in order to create layers of sound acoustically.

“InfInite Bach” will be released digitally in full Dolby Atmos spatial audio, available via Apple Music, and in an immersive binaural mix on all other platforms.

Beiser is also releasing a film for each of the Preludes on the album, the first two of which have been released and are available now on her YouTube Channel.

Sarah LaDuke
Sarah has been a public radio producer for over a decade. She grew up in Saranac Lake, New York where she worked part-time at Pendragon Theatre all through high school and college. She graduated from UAlbany in 2006 with a BA in English and started at WAMC a few weeks later as a part-time board-op in the control room. Through a series of offered and seized opportunities she is now the Senior Contributing Producer of The Roundtable and Producer of The Book Show.
