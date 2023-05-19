Maya Beiser on "Infinite Bach" and the subjectivity of experiencing music

Cellist and producer Maya Beiser will release her new album “InfInIte Bach” on May 26.

Her first recording of the complete Solo Cello Suites of Johann Sebastian Bach, “InfInIte Bach,” Beiser made this album in her converted barn in the Berkshires in Massachusetts, recording the Suites while exploring the varying frequencies and resonances of the room, in order to create layers of sound acoustically.

“InfInite Bach” will be released digitally in full Dolby Atmos spatial audio, available via Apple Music, and in an immersive binaural mix on all other platforms.

Beiser is also releasing a film for each of the Preludes on the album, the first two of which have been released and are available now on her YouTube Channel.