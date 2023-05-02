© 2023
Justice is always imminent: Josh Ritter's "Spectral Lines"

By Sarah LaDuke
Published May 2, 2023 at 11:30 AM EDT
Josh Ritter's "Spectral Lines"
SLD
/
WAMC

“Spectral Lines” is the title of a new album from singer-songwriter and novelist Josh Ritter. The record was released on Friday.

Dedicated to the memory of his mother and written during the Covid19 shut-down, “Spectral Lines” features songs that explore life’s most universal ideas - love, devotion and what it means to be connected.

The album is produced by Ritter’s longtime collaborator Sam Kassirer and features vocals and multi-instrumentalism by usual Royal City band members and a few others - who will be joining Ritter on the road as he tours in support of the record.

Sarah LaDuke
Sarah has been a public radio producer for over a decade. She grew up in Saranac Lake, New York where she worked part-time at Pendragon Theatre all through high school and college. She graduated from UAlbany in 2006 with a BA in English and started at WAMC a few weeks later as a part-time board-op in the control room. Through a series of offered and seized opportunities she is now the Senior Contributing Producer of The Roundtable and Producer of The Book Show.
