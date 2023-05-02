Justice is always imminent: Josh Ritter's "Spectral Lines"

“Spectral Lines” is the title of a new album from singer-songwriter and novelist Josh Ritter. The record was released on Friday.

Dedicated to the memory of his mother and written during the Covid19 shut-down, “Spectral Lines” features songs that explore life’s most universal ideas - love, devotion and what it means to be connected.

The album is produced by Ritter’s longtime collaborator Sam Kassirer and features vocals and multi-instrumentalism by usual Royal City band members and a few others - who will be joining Ritter on the road as he tours in support of the record.