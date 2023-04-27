© 2023
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Roundtable-web_0.jpg
The Roundtable

Playwright Larissa FastHorse's Broadway debut "The Thanksgiving Play"

By Sarah LaDuke
Published April 27, 2023 at 11:13 AM EDT
larissafasthorse-sarahladuke-2023.jpg
WAMC
Larissa Fasthorse and Sarah LaDuke

"The Thanksgiving Play" is a New York Times Critic Pick now running on Broadway at The Helen Hayes Theatre directed by Tony Award Winner Rachel Chavkin and starring D'Arcy Carden, Katie Finneran, Scott Foley, and Chris Sullivan as four adults attempting to create a politically correct and culturally sensitive school Thanksgiving Pageant.

The satire is written by Larrissa FastHorse, a member of Sicangu Lakota Nation, award winning writer and current MacArthur Fellow. Larissa is developing new plays with many theaters including Center Theatre Group, The Public Theater, Guthrie Theater, Seattle Repertory Theatre, and Yale Repertory Theatre.

The Thanksgiving Play marks her Broadway debut.

Tags
The Roundtable theaterplaywrightbroadwayThanksgivingnativeBIPOClarissa fasthorseIndigenous peoplessatirecomedy
Stay Connected
Sarah LaDuke
Sarah has been a public radio producer for over a decade. She grew up in Saranac Lake, New York where she worked part-time at Pendragon Theatre all through high school and college. She graduated from UAlbany in 2006 with a BA in English and started at WAMC a few weeks later as a part-time board-op in the control room. Through a series of offered and seized opportunities she is now the Senior Contributing Producer of The Roundtable and Producer of The Book Show.
See stories by Sarah LaDuke
Related Content
  • A row of piglets eating hay
    The Roundtable
    2023 Baby Animals at Hancock Shaker Village 4/15-5/7
    Sarah LaDuke
    Hancock Shaker Village will throw open the barn doors for the 2023 Baby Animals Festival tomorrow, April 15. Events run through Mother’s Day weekend. Visitors to the village can meet the neighborhood’s newest and noisiest denizens, learn about Shaker heritage and history, witness handcraft demonstrations, and take in new exhibitions in recently updated gallery spaces on the grounds. Nat Silver is the Executive Director of Hancock Shaker Village in Pittsfield, Massachusetts.
  • James Ijames and "Fat Ham" Broadway logo
    The Roundtable
    Roasted to perfection: "Fat Ham" by James Ijames opens on Broadway
    Sarah LaDuke
    James Ijames is a playwright, director, and educator. His play “Fat Ham” opened at the American Airlines Theatre on Broadway last night. Ijames won the 2022 Pulitzer Prize in Drama for the work which is inspired by Shakespeare’s "Hamlet" but transfers the action to a family barbecue in the American South.The main character, Juicy, is a queer college kid, already grappling with some serious questions of identity, when the ghost of his father shows up in their backyard, demanding that Juicy avenge his murder.“Fat Ham,” a New York Times Critics Pick, is directed by Saheem Ali and is presented by The Public Theatre and National Black Theatre.
  • Danny Burstein (Larry Sultan) in "Pictures in Home."
    The Roundtable
    Danny Burstein stars in "Pictures from Home" on Broadway through 4/30
    Sarah LaDuke
    Photographer Larry Sultan began taking photos of his parents beginning in the early 1980s and he spent a decade interviewing, and writing about his parents and his relationship with them. He published a photo memoir in 1992 entitled “Pictures from Home.”. Before it was a book, it was an exhibit at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City - and now, it’s a Broadway show. Adapted for the stage by Sharr White and directed by Bart Sher, “Pictures from Home” is running through April 30 at Studio 54.
  • Pub session at Walsh's in Dublin
    The Roundtable
    Will Hermes on Ireland's thriving music scene
    Sarah LaDuke
    Music journalist Will Hermes is a regular contributor to NPR, The New York Times, Rolling Stone, and Pitchfork. He’s the author of the upcoming “Lou Reed: The King of New York” which is scheduled to be published by FSG this fall. Hermes recently spent time exploring the music scene in Ireland and an article he’s written about what he heard and learned on the Emerald Isle will be published in The New York Times this weekend.
  • Andre Royo in Audible Theater's production of "Drinking in America," written by Eric Bogosian and directed by Mark Armstrong. Off-Broadway / Minetta Lane Theatre (18 Minetta Lane, NYC).
    The Roundtable
    Andre Royo stars in Eric Bogosian's "Drinking in America" at Audible's Minetta Lane Theatre
    Sarah LaDuke
    “Drinking in America,” written by three-time Obie Award winner Eric Bogosian and starring Andre Royo opened this past Sunday night at Audible’s Minetta Lane Theatre in New York City. The show, which was directed by Mark Armstrong, will also be recorded and released on Audible at a later date, extending its reach to millions of listeners around the world. Performances of the four-week limited engagement of “Drinking in America” began on March 10 and the show runs off-Broadway through April 14.
Load More