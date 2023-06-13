© 2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Roundtable

Troy Foundry Theatre presents Half-Baked Festival of Emerging Work

By Sarah LaDuke
Published June 13, 2023 at 11:33 AM EDT
Key art for TFT's Half-Baked Festival
Provided
/
Troy Foundry Theatre

Troy Foundry Theatre’s Half-Baked Festival of Emerging Work launches in Troy, New York tomorrow. This is the first year for the new city-wide theatrical fringe festival produced by Troy Foundry Theatre, and it will run for seven days across several venues in Troy including The Arts Center for the Capital Region, The James Meader Little Theater at Russell Sage College, Alias Coffee, and The Studio Troy.

The festival will highlight the in-process Troy Foundry Theatre projects selected for the 2023 TFT Company Creation Initiative, as well as other selected submissions from artists outside the company.

To tell us more we welcome TFT Artistic Director David Girard and Producing Director Emily Curro.

Tags
The Roundtable troy foundry theatretheatertroyemily currodavid girard
Stay Connected
Sarah LaDuke
Sarah has been a public radio producer for over a decade. She grew up in Saranac Lake, New York where she worked part-time at Pendragon Theatre all through high school and college. She graduated from UAlbany in 2006 with a BA in English and started at WAMC a few weeks later as a part-time board-op in the control room. Through a series of offered and seized opportunities she is now the Senior Contributing Producer of The Roundtable and Producer of The Book Show.
See stories by Sarah LaDuke
Related Content
Load More