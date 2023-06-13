Troy Foundry Theatre presents Half-Baked Festival of Emerging Work

Troy Foundry Theatre’s Half-Baked Festival of Emerging Work launches in Troy, New York tomorrow. This is the first year for the new city-wide theatrical fringe festival produced by Troy Foundry Theatre, and it will run for seven days across several venues in Troy including The Arts Center for the Capital Region, The James Meader Little Theater at Russell Sage College, Alias Coffee, and The Studio Troy.

The festival will highlight the in-process Troy Foundry Theatre projects selected for the 2023 TFT Company Creation Initiative, as well as other selected submissions from artists outside the company.

To tell us more we welcome TFT Artistic Director David Girard and Producing Director Emily Curro.