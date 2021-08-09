WAMC's The Roundtable is an award-winning, nationally recognized eclectic talk program. The show airs from 9 a.m. to noon each weekday and features news, interviews, in-depth discussion, music, and much (much) more! Hosted by Joe Donahue , The Roundtable tackles serious and lighthearted subjects, looking to explore the many facets of the human condition with civility, respect and responsibility.
The show's hallmark is thoughtful interviews with A-list newsmakers, authors, artists, sports figures, actors, and people with interesting stories to tell. Since hitting the airwaves May 1, 2000, The Roundtable's hosts have interviewed the likes of Arthur Miller, Kurt Vonnegut, Maya Angelou, Madeleine Albright, Jimmy Carter, John McCain, Bob Dole, Steve Martin, James Taylor, Stephen King, Melissa Etheridge, Carol Burnett, David Henry Hwang, Lin-Manuel Miranda and lots of other really cool people. Plus, Wilco does our theme song. What more can you ask for?
If you would like to be on the show email us at roundtable@wamc.org. Send your comments or questions for The Roundtable Panel to panel@wamc.org
The Roundtable is also available as a podcast.
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James Scott has become one of America's leading historians of World War II, bringing meticulous research and compelling storytelling to pivotal moments in modern history. A Pulitzer Prize finalist and 'New York Times' bestselling author, Scott now turns to one of the war's most consequential and controversial decisions in 'Empire of Ashes: Truman, Hirohito, and the Descent into Total War.'Drawing on newly uncovered Japanese sources and survivor accounts, the book examines the final months of the Pacific War, the debates surrounding the atomic bomb, and the devastating human cost of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. James Scott joins us to discuss 'Empire of Ashes.'
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Josh Groban has built one of the most versatile careers in music, moving effortlessly between pop, Broadway, film, television, and the concert stage. The multi-platinum singer, songwriter, and actor is known for his soaring voice, best-selling albums, memorable performances in productions including 'Sweeney Todd,' and a deep appreciation for the orchestral tradition.On Friday, August 14, he'll bring that signature blend of genres to the Saratoga Performing Arts Center for 'Josh Groban: Stage, Screen & Symphony,' performing with The Philadelphia Orchestra. The show will bring to life selections from Josh’s new album 'Cinematic.'
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'The Legend of Georgia McBride' is currently running at the Berkshire Theatre Festival’s Colonial Theatre through August 16th. The show is a glittering, laugh-out-loud celebration of chosen family, drag performance and music, packed with outrageous comedy, electrifying performances and unforgettable theatrical flair.Broadway’s Michael Wartella takes on the role of Casey, a down-on-his-luck Elvis impersonator whose life is turned upside down when he unexpectedly finds himself stepping into the fabulous world of drag performance. What begins as a last-ditch paycheck quickly becomes a heartfelt and hilarious journey into confidence, self-expression and the transformative power of stepping fully into the spotlight.
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In George Pelecanos' new novel, 'The Blue Flame,' Pelecanos brings back beloved private investigator Derek Strange for his first new case in more than a decade. Hired to verify an alibi in a murder investigation, Strange finds himself navigating a city where violence, corruption, and moral ambiguity collide.It’s a sharp mystery about justice, redemption, and the instincts that refuse to fade. George Pelecanos joins us to talk about 'The Blue Flame.'
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The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are Dean of the College of Emergency Preparedness, Homeland Security and Cybersecurity at the University at Albany Robert Griffin, an educator who teaches drama and humanities at Poughkeepsie Day School in Poughkeepsie Stephen Haff, and Executive Director of The Legal Aid Society of Northeastern New York Nic Rangel.
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This week's Book Picks comes from Connie Brooks and Suzanne Kulick from Battenkill Books in Cambridge, NY and Mindy Kay Bricker from Kinderhook Books in Kinderhook, NY.
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Physician and acclaimed novelist Daniel Mason has a gift for finding the extraordinary in everyday life. His new novel, 'Country People,' follows a young family whose move to rural Vermont becomes an unexpected journey into folklore, community, and imagination.Daniel Mason is our guest on this week’s Book Show – this afternoon at 3, Thursday night at 8 and online at wamc.org. In this preview of the program, we talk with Daniel Mason about the book and reactions from early readers – including the question for the author, “do you listen to WAMC?”
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The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are Joseph Palamountain Jr. Chair in Government at Skidmore College Beau Breslin, an Associate Professor in the department of sociology at Vassar College. Her research is on health, wellness, and medical knowledge Catherine Tan, and Investment Banker on Wall St. Mark Wittman.
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Michael Roth, the President of Wesleyan University, will speak at the Monterey Meeting House in Monterey, MA on Sunday, August 9th. His talk is titled: 'From Neutrality to Democracy; How Higher Ed Can Defend Democracy.' Michael will join us later this morning.Michael Roth has been president of Wesleyan University since 2007. His most recent books are 'The Student: A Brief History and Safe Enough Spaces: A Pragmatist’s Guide to Free Speech, Affirmative Action, and Political Correctness on College Campuses,'and 'Beyond the University: Why Liberal Education Matters.'He is currently focused on building a network of schools, Democracy 250, whose students defend democracy by participating in it. We welcome Michael Roth to the RT.
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Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) welcomes back The Philadelphia Orchestra for a three-week summer residency from August 5–22 as part of its celebratory 60th anniversary season.Led by Music and Artistic Director Yannick Nezet-Seguin,the season pairs classical masterworks with SPAC premieres and performances by world-renowned artists, including Tony, Emmy, and five-time Grammy Award–nominated singer Josh Groban, Grammy Award–nominated indie-folk singer Gregory Alan Isakov, and two-time Tony Award–winning Broadway star Brian Stokes Mitchell.Christopher Shiley is President of Saratoga Performing Arts Center.
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The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are Joseph Palamountain Jr. Chair in Government at Skidmore College Beau Breslin, Associate Professor of Music at Vassar College. He studies music in American politics; sound studies; East Asian art music; and music in the African diaspora Justin Patch, and Diplomat in Residence at Bard College. She retired from the U.S. Foreign Service in 2025 after over 30 years in public service. Her last post was ambassador to the SE Asian country, Timor-Leste Donna Welton.
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Caroline Kepnes gives us a look at the character Joe Goldberg's origins in 'You First: A Joe Goldberg Prequel'Long before Joe Goldberg became one of fiction's most unsettling antiheroes, he was simply a lonely teenager looking for love. In 'You First: A Joe Goldberg Prequel,' Caroline Kepnes takes readers back to seventeen-year-old Joe, working in Mr. Mooney's Manhattan bookstore and chasing the promise of romance, only to reveal how obsession and deception first took root. Kepnes, the 'New York Times' bestselling author whose 'You' novels inspired the hit Netflix series, once again blends dark humor, psychological suspense, and razor-sharp social observation. This origin story offers longtime fans—and newcomers alike—a chilling look at how monsters are made.