Weekdays, 3:30-4 p.m. & 6-6:30 p.m.
Hosted by Lucas Willard.
"Northeast Report" and "Northeast Report Late" Edition are two half-hour magazines of news and information, aired every weekday from 3:30-4 p.m. just before "All Things Considered," and again from 6-6:30 p.m. just before "Marketplace."
"Northeast Report" features award-winning WAMC News reports, commentary, arts news, interviews, the latest weather forecast, and an afternoon business wrap-up.
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The Dutchess County Legislature passed several resolutions on homelessness on Monday night. As Lower Hudson Valley Bureau Chief Elias Guerra reports, it's been an ongoing issue in the region.
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The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency this week announced rollbacks of power plant emissions regulations. The move concerns Adirondack advocates who say there will be negative environmental and economic implications for the region
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Meteorologist Garett Argianas delivers the evening weather forecast for Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2026.
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This summer, giant wooden trolls have taken over Tupper Lake. They’ve captured the attention, social media feeds, and hearts of those who visit them at the Wild Center.
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After logging one of the worst seasons in college football last year, the University of Massachusetts Amherst has won its first two games of the season - two more than they earned last year.But for the Minutemen faithful, it’s been a joy to behold and already has students and alumni excited for what comes next – a complete reversal compared to last season’s sentiments.
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Daily Gazette reporter Ted Remsnyder told WAMC about an article he wrote that drew Congressional candidate Anthony Constantino's ire.
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The trial began today for the man charged with shooting three Palestinian students in Burlington in November 2023.
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Meteorologist Garett Argianas delivers the evening weather forecast for Monday, Sept. 14, 2026.
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Across the country Friday, towns and cities solemnly marked 25 years since the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks – including communities in western Massachusetts.Two towns in particular continued to commemorate the tragedies and pain felt on that day in 2001 – and the victims with ties to the Pioneer Valley.
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Residents and union workers went back and forth on a proposed Amazon PILOT in the Town of Wawayanda.