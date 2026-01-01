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The Academic Minute
Any Questions?
The Best Of Our Knowledge
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The Media Project
Person Place Thing
From the Edge of the Universe
The Roundtable
WAMC Jazz Show
Vox Pop
WAMC Listening Party
WAMC On The Road
Program Guide
Programs A-Z
51%
The Academic Minute
Any Questions?
The Best Of Our Knowledge
The Book Show
The Capitol Connection
Earth Wise
The Hudson River Sampler
The Legislative Gazette
WAMC Live In Concert
The Media Project
Person Place Thing
From the Edge of the Universe
The Roundtable
WAMC Jazz Show
Vox Pop
WAMC Listening Party
WAMC On The Road
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WAMC On The Road Events Calendar
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Submit an Event
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Support Now
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The new WAMC app is available to download on iOS and Android! Click here to learn more.
People
Meet all the people who make WAMC happen!
Executives
The Newsroom
The Producers
Engineering
Membership
Executives
Sarah Gilbert
President and CEO, sgilbert@wamc.org
Stacey Rosenberry
Chief Operating Officer, srosenberry@wamc.org
The Newsroom
Maryam Ahmad
Producer/Reporter
Pat Bradley
North Country Bureau Chief
Cailin Brown
Senior Editor
Diane Devore
Live Show, Newscast, Podcast Editor
Sam Dingman
Hudson/Catskill Bureau Chief
Grant Ashley
Capital Region Bureau Chief
Elias Guerra
Lower Hudson Valley Bureau Chief
Josh Landes
Berkshire Bureau Chief
Aaron Shellow-Lavine
Southern Adirondack Bureau Chief
James Paleologopoulos
Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief
Andrew Pugliese
Managing Editor
Sajina Shrestha
Producer/Reporter
Rumsha Siddiqui
Digital Content Producer
Andrew Waite
News Director
Lucas Willard
Assistant News Director, Host/Producer, The Best of Our Knowledge and WAMC Listening Party/Reporter
The Producers
Molly Anderson
Live Show Producer
Annie Bennett
Live Show Producer
Joe Donahue
Host, The Roundtable and The Bookshow
Wanda Fischer
Host, The Hudson River Sampler
Chris Gauthier
Executive Producer, Shows and Podcasts
Ray Graf
Anchor/Host, Vox Pop
David Guistina
Host, The Capital Connection, The Legislative Gazette, and Morning Edition/Producer, The Media Project
David Hopper
Producer, The Academic Minute
Peter Hughes
Producer - WAMC On The Road
Bill McCann
Host of WAMC Jazz Show
Tristan O’Neill
Producer, Earthwise
Engineering
Mike Bohen
Board Operator
Emily Forster
Board Operator
Bailey Jaynes
Board Operator
Riley Phillips
Board Operator
Rose Pushparaj
Broadcast IT Engineer
Caelen McPherson
Board Operator
Jessica O'Rourke
Chief Engineer
Matt Serianni
Live Sound Engineer/Content Producer
Heather Shaw
Board Operator
Membership
Melita Greenleaf
Director of Annual Giving & Membership Engagement
Lizzie Honan
Chief Development Officer
Janiah Johnson
Membership Assistant
Tamar Lopez
Membership Administrator
Deena Salzman
Membership and Volunteer Manager
Digital Media
Business
Underwriting
Building and Grounds
Digital Media
Anita Ferrer
Director of Audience Growth
Zack Malloy
Programming & Traffic Coordinator
Alexandria Muhammad
Digital Media Administrator
Kayla Sacco
Outreach and Social Media Coordinator
Business
Jessica Denue
Director of Staff and Board Relations
Colleen McWatters
Bookkeeper
Underwriting
Ray Arsenault
Regional Account Executive
Ian Donohue
Account Executive
Kordelia Hutans
Regional Account Executive
David Lavera
Underwriting Administrative Assistant
Micah Ogburn
Director of Underwriting
Anne Marie Piccolo
Senior Account Executive
Josie Slavinski
Senior Account Executive
Building and Grounds
Ron Ellis
Manager of Buildings and Grounds