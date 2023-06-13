Krysta Rodriguez in "Cabaret" at Barrington Stage

Barrington Stage Company in Pittsfield, Massachusetts opens its first mainstage show of the season this week as Artistic Director Alan Paul directs “Cabaret.”

Set during the twilight of the Jazz Age in pre-war Berlin, “Cabaret” is Kander and Ebb’s party at the end of the world with a book by Joe Masteroff; based on the play by John Van Druten and stories by Chstirtopher Isherwood.

“Cabaret” will play in Pittsfield on the Boyd-Quinson Mainstage June 14-July 8.

Krysta Rodriguez will take on the often bobbed and never forgotten role of Sally Bowles.

Rodriguez’s Broadway credits include “Into the Woods,” “The Addams Family,” “In the Heights,” “Spring Awakening” (Original and Revival), “The Collaboration” and “Good Vibrations.” She played Liza Minnelli in the Ryan Murphy mini-series “Halston,” and had roles on “Daybreak,” “Smash,” “Trial & Error,” “Gossip Girl,” and more.