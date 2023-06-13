© 2023
The Roundtable

Krysta Rodriguez in "Cabaret" at Barrington Stage

By Sarah LaDuke
Published June 13, 2023 at 11:45 AM EDT
First Look: Krysta Rodriguez (as Sally Bowles) singing "Maybe This Time" - Barrington Stage Company 2023
Provided
/
Barrington Stage Company
First Look: Krysta Rodriguez (as Sally Bowles) singing "Maybe This Time" - Barrington Stage Company 2023

Barrington Stage Company in Pittsfield, Massachusetts opens its first mainstage show of the season this week as Artistic Director Alan Paul directs “Cabaret.”

Set during the twilight of the Jazz Age in pre-war Berlin, “Cabaret” is Kander and Ebb’s party at the end of the world with a book by Joe Masteroff; based on the play by John Van Druten and stories by Chstirtopher Isherwood.

“Cabaret” will play in Pittsfield on the Boyd-Quinson Mainstage June 14-July 8.

Krysta Rodriguez will take on the often bobbed and never forgotten role of Sally Bowles.

Rodriguez’s Broadway credits include “Into the Woods,” “The Addams Family,” “In the Heights,” “Spring Awakening” (Original and Revival), “The Collaboration” and “Good Vibrations.” She played Liza Minnelli in the Ryan Murphy mini-series “Halston,” and had roles on “Daybreak,” “Smash,” “Trial & Error,” “Gossip Girl,” and more.

First Look - Krysta Rodriguez (as Sally Bowles) and the Kit Kat Klub ensemble perform "Mein Herr" - Barrington Stage Company
Provided
/
Barrington Stage Company
First Look - Krysta Rodriguez (as Sally Bowles) and the Kit Kat Klub ensemble perform "Mein Herr" - Barrington Stage Company

barrington stage companycabaretmusical theateractorkrysta rodriguez
Sarah LaDuke
Sarah has been a public radio producer for over a decade. She grew up in Saranac Lake, New York where she worked part-time at Pendragon Theatre all through high school and college. She graduated from UAlbany in 2006 with a BA in English and started at WAMC a few weeks later as a part-time board-op in the control room. Through a series of offered and seized opportunities she is now the Senior Contributing Producer of The Roundtable and Producer of The Book Show.
