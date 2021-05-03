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Featured News
An Albany Police SUV stopped along Central Avenue.
Dave Lucas
/
WAMC
News
Explosion that injured 2 Albany city workers came after gas leak at temporary pump
Grant Ashley
Investigators aren’t sure what caused the explosion, but they say it happened shortly after a gasoline leak at a temporary fuel pump.
James Paleologopoulos
/
WAMC
News
Northampton workshop preserves cucumbers and community through pickling
James Paleologopoulos
Chester resident Brian Newmans addressed the Orange County Legislature on Thursday, saying the county already has a jail housing ICE detainees.
Elias Guerra
News
Orange County Legislature passes resolution asking ICE not to build in Newburgh
Elias Guerra
Wikimedia Commons
News
Influencers criticized for attending OpenAI retreat in the Hudson Valley
Sam Dingman
Josh Landes
/
WAMC
News
Historic summit to look at revitalizing Pittsfield's Westside
Josh Landes

WAMC Programs

WAMC
Media Project
The Media Project - Rex, Judy, Barbara, David
David Guistina
(Airs 08/07/26 @ 3 p.m. & 08/09/26 @ 6 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with former Times Union Editor, current Upstate American, Substack columnist Rex Smith, Judy Patrick, former Editor of The Daily Gazette and former Vice President for Editorial Development for the New York Press Association, Barbara Lombardo, Adjunct Professor at the University at Albany and former Editor of The Saratogian, and David Lombardo, host of The Capitol Pressroom. On this week’s Media Project, Rex, Judy, Barbara, and David talk about sports news coverage and whether there’s enough journalistic independence, whether the AP Stylebook is used by journalists anymore, and more.
Food Friday logo
WAMC
Vox Pop
Food Friday 8/7/26: Kizzy Williams
The Roundtable
James Scott's new book is 'Empire of Ashes: Truman, Hirohito, and the Descent into Total War'
Joe Donahue
The Roundtable
Saratoga Performing Arts Center presents 'Josh Groban: Stage, Screen, & Symphony' on 8/14
Joe Donahue

New York Public Media
At the dedication of the George Pataki Center on Aug. 5, 2026, the former governor spoke about his hope for more work-across-the-aisle politics.
Jimmy Vielkind
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New York Public News Network
Former NY Gov. George Pataki’s modest monument to bipartisanship
Jimmy Vielkind
Pataki now has a namesake structure: a two-story brick building in Albany, a few blocks from the State Capitol, where he reigned from 1995 to 2006.
Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman, the Republican candidate for New York governor, speaks to reporters on Wednesday in Albany.
Samuel King
/
New York Public News Network
Capitol Conversations: Bureau reporters break down the latest
Jimmy Vielkind, Samuel King
Dr. Ebony Prophet-Bullock sits in Buffalo Common Council Chambers before her swearing-in ceremony on August 6, 2026 in Downtown Buffalo.
Emyle Watkins
/
BTPM News
'We will rebuild': Ebony Prophet-Bullock becomes interim Buffalo Public Schools superintendent
Emyle Watkins
The New York State Capitol in Albany on April 30, 2025.
Patrick Dodson
/
New York Public News Network
NY made it possible for judges to order mental health treatment. But is access the real issue?
Samuel King
NPR News
US President Donald Trump arrives to participate in a roundtable on the American mining industry at the US Department of State in Washington, DC.
KENT NISHIMURA
/
AFP via Getty Images
Haunted by Hoover, Trump searches for an endgame in Iran
Franco Ordoñez
President Trump is confronting a question that has haunted presidents throughout history: how a war - that has gone on longer than predicted - can reshape a presidency.
A chorus of influencers on social media in the MAHA and "trad wife" communities emphasize the downsides of hormonal birth control. Research shows few of them have medical expertise.
Jim Watson
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AFP via Getty Images
Can birth control trends explain the rise in abortions? It's complicated
Selena Simmons-Duffin
Marc Padeu, a painter from Cameroon, draws inspiration from Renaissance art brought into an African landscape. The above painting is title "Sous le poids de la coupe" — under the weight of the cup.
Copyright The Artist
/
Courtesy Larkin Durey
This rising painter reimagines Renaissance art in a cocoa plantation in Cameroon
Robbie Griffiths
People walk in Tehran's traditional main bazaar, Iran, Saturday, Aug. 8, 2026.
Vahid Salemi
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AP
Yemen's Houthis claim attack on Aramco oil facility in Saudi Arabia, and other Middle East news
The Associated Press