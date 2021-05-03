Featured News
Investigators aren’t sure what caused the explosion, but they say it happened shortly after a gasoline leak at a temporary fuel pump.
WAMC Programs
(Airs 08/07/26 @ 3 p.m. & 08/09/26 @ 6 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with former Times Union Editor, current Upstate American, Substack columnist Rex Smith, Judy Patrick, former Editor of The Daily Gazette and former Vice President for Editorial Development for the New York Press Association, Barbara Lombardo, Adjunct Professor at the University at Albany and former Editor of The Saratogian, and David Lombardo, host of The Capitol Pressroom. On this week’s Media Project, Rex, Judy, Barbara, and David talk about sports news coverage and whether there’s enough journalistic independence, whether the AP Stylebook is used by journalists anymore, and more.
New York Public Media
Pataki now has a namesake structure: a two-story brick building in Albany, a few blocks from the State Capitol, where he reigned from 1995 to 2006.
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A recent change to the Historic Preservation Act has lessened requirements for how federal projects affect historic land or artifacts. Local Experts say it could have a major impact in Western New York and across the state.
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In NYC, reported sightings of ICE activity more than doubled in July compared to June, advocates say. Such sightings quadrupled in parts of upstate New York during the same period.
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BTPM Disability Reporter Emyle Watkins and Acting Executive Director of the Justice Center Maria Lisi-Murray discuss the agency's new strategic plan.
NPR News
President Trump is confronting a question that has haunted presidents throughout history: how a war - that has gone on longer than predicted - can reshape a presidency.
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It will be visible in parts of the U.S. on Wednesday.
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Matt Rutherford is sailing 10,000 nautical miles, through ice floes and gales, to try and accomplish a world first. He spoke with NPR from the cabin of his boat.
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An agreement over the Strait of Hormuz is still far away. Tim Wilkins, who works for a tanker industry group, says the ships stuck around the waterway are in limbo, and transiting is still dangerous.