Conservative activist Ginni Thomas, who's married to Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, sent a number of texts to then-Chief of Staff Mark Meadows between November 2020 and January 2021.
Tupper Lake officials hold first public workshop on Downtown Revitalization Initiative grant processThis week the first public workshop was held virtually for residents to learn about the program and provide feedback.
A new Siena College Research Institute poll released Thursday finds 70% of New Yorkers say inflation is either having a “very” or “somewhat” serious negative impact on their finances.
Springfield City Council approves $6.5 million transfer from free cash
Meteorologist Garett Argianas delivers the evening weather forecast for Friday, March 25, 2022.
The cultural highlights in our region this weekend include opera, comedy, folk, jazz … plus a whole lot more.
Newschannel 13 meteorologist Paul Caiano delivers the Midday Weather Summary for Friday, March 25, 2022.
The Albany Common Council's Public Safety Committee met virtually Thursday evening to discuss Local Law C.
Berkshire District Attorney candidate Robert Sullivan is holding a campaign launch in downtown Pittsfield, Massachusetts Monday.
The text messages Virginia Thomas sent Trump's chief of staff pushing false claims about the 2020 election are the latest in her often public work to support conservative Republicans.
At least 41 deputies have been uncovered as being involved in gangs, according to the LA County inspector general. The civilian overnight board says it's a problem that has existed for decades.
RaDonda Vaught's conviction could lead to years in prison. It's a rare case of a medical mistake being deemed a crime, and many worry it will have a chilling effect on the entire nursing profession.
A roundup of key developments and the latest in-depth coverage of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
The Donbas region, the site of two breakaway republics created by Russia-backed separatists in 2014, has become the site of some of the heaviest fighting in recent days, a senior U.S. official says.
30 years ago, Sailor Moon burst onto Japanese television screens and captured the hearts of countless young people around the world. Why does it still endure?
