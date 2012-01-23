Vox Pop is WAMC's live call-in talk program. Host Ray Graf and a great roster of experts tackle everything from car and home repair to tax prep, history, science and astronomy… birds, pets and wildlife biology... and a few surprises, too!
Every Monday is a "Medical Monday." Every Friday is a "Food Friday."
There are several ways to join the conversation:
- Call in during the show from 2-3 p.m. at 1-800-348-2551 (1-800-34TALK-1)
- Email voxpop@wamc.org during the show
- Tweet us @WAMCVoxPop
You can subscribe to the podcast here: iTunes, Spotify, Pandora, or wherever you listen to your podcasts!
Coming up on Vox Pop
Monday, November 23
Medical Monday: Ophthalmology with Dr. David Perlmutter
Tuesday, November 24
Climate Change and Green Energy with Dan Delurey
Wednesday, November 25
Pets and Vets
Thursday, November 26
No show - Happy Thanksgiving
Friday, November 27
No show
Monday, November 30
Medical Monday: Palliative Care with Dr. John Pezzulo
Tuesday, December 1
Birding with Rich Guthrie and Julie Hart
Wednesday, December 2
Home Improvement with Darren Tracy
Thursday, December 3
Copyright Forum
Friday, December 4
Food Friday: Cookbook Roundup with Annette Tomei and Pam Abrams
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We welcome back Vox Pop favorite John Fisher to offer wine and cocktail suggestions for your holiday table. Ray Graf hosts.
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Astronomer Valerie Rapson is back to talk about recent space news and answer your questions. Ray Graf hosts.
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Planning a vacation? Travel professional Jean Gagnon returns to answer your questions. Ray Graf hosts.
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We welcome back Kathryn Sheehan for another of our regular deep dives into the history of our region. Ray Graf hosts.
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We welcome Dr. Brian Binetti to talk about weight loss surgery. Ray Graf hosts.
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Ellen Gray's last scheduled appearance was bumped because of the fund drive. She was disappointed Our listeners were disappointed. Your host was beside himself. Cheer up! Ellen is back today to spread the good news. Ray Graf hosts.
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Our panel of scientists is back to answer your questions. Ray Graf hosts.
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Automotive guru Gordon Fricke is back to answer your car repair and maintenance questions. Ray Graf hosts.
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We welcome Dr. Alexis Perlmutter of Perlmutter Dermatology, a physician-owned, private practice in Delmar, New York. Dr. Perlmutter specializes in both Pediatric and Adult Dermatology, as well as Dermatology Surgery. Ray Graf hosts.
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Why does one person's tomato sauce, grilled meat, or coffee taste extraordinary while another's tastes merely average—even when they're using the same ingredients? Jake Griffin-Diaz and Haley Whalen uncover the simple cooking techniques that grandmothers guard closely and professional chefs take for granted. Aaron Shellow-Lavine hosts.