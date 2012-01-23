© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
voxpop1400.png
Vox Pop
Weekdays, 2:00 p.m.- 3:00 p.m.
Hosted by Ray Graf

Vox Pop is WAMC's live call-in talk program. Host Ray Graf welcomes guests with expertise in areas ranging from astronomy and birding to taxes and cooking. Our experts take questions posed by WAMC listeners.

Every Monday is a "Medical Monday." Every Friday is a "Food Friday."

There are several ways to join the conversation:

  • Call in during the show from 2-3 p.m. at 1-800-348-2551 (1-800-34TALK-1)
  • Email voxpop@wamc.org during the show
  • Tweet us @WAMCVoxPop

You can subscribe to the podcast here: iTunes, Google Play, or Stitcher.

Coming up on Vox Pop:

Monday, August 1

Medical Monday: Preventive medicine with Dr. Paul Lemanski

Tuesday, August 2
Birds with Rich Guthrie

Wednesday, August 3
Travel with Jean Gagnon

Thursday, August 4
Gardening

Friday, August 5
Food Friday: Summer Cocktails with John Fischer

Latest Episodes
  • Interior of saloon in Everett, Washington, 1907
    Food Friday 8/5/22: Summer libations with John Fischer
    We welcome back Culinary Institute professor and unofficial WAMC Chief Mixologist John Fischer to talk summer cocktails. What's your favorite? Call in and tell us! 800-348-2551. Sarah LaDuke hosts.
  • beautiful trees and shrubs
    Gardening 8/4/22
    Gardening season is in full swing. Today at 2pm we welcome back our team of gardening experts to take your question. 800-348-2551 is the number. Sarah LaDuke hosts.
  • 1598 Rosaccio Double Hemisphere Map of the World
    Travel with Jean Gagnon 8/3/22
    Ready to hit the road, air or water and get away from it all? We have the show for you! We welcome back travel expert Jean Gagnon to take your questions. To join the conversation, give us a call at 1-800-348-2551 or you can e-mail us at VoxPop@wamc.org. WAMC's Joe Donahue hosts.
  • Wood-engraving of an Eagle and Dodo, by Thomas Bewick
    Birding 8/2/22
    Rich Guthrie join us to talk birds today. Call in and join the fun. 800-348-2551. WAMC's Joe Donahue hosts.
  • Paul Lemanski, in WAMC's Studio A
    Medical Monday 8/1/22: Preventive and lifestyle medicine
    Dr. Paul Lemanski returns to discuss preventive and lifestyle medicine. The number to call with your questions is 1-800-348-2551. You can also email voxpop@wamc.org. WAMC's Joe Donahue hosts.
  • Two boys seated on sacks in back of pickup-truck eating ice-cream.
    Food Friday 7/29/22: Ice Cream with SoCo and Boozy Moo!
    These are the dog days of summer, the perfect time for a little ice cream. Today we welcome back the folks from SoCo Creamery and Leyla Kiosse of Boozy Moo! 800-348-2551 is the number to call. Sarah LaDuke hosts.
  • Laurel and Hardy, in a scene from "The Flying Deuces"
    Favorite comedy films with Audrey Kupferberg
    What's your favorite comedy film? We talk about the best of the best with movie expert Audrey Kupferberg. Call and share your favorites. 800-348-2551. Sarah LaDuke hosts.
  • a picture of the Milky Way, taken from the International Space Station
    Astronomy 7/26/22
    We'll talk astronomy with Bob Berman and Dr. Valerie Rapson today. Call with your questions. 800-348-2551. Sarah LaDuke hosts.
  • Cropped edit of natomical drawing, showing heart and lungs.
    Medical Monday 7/25/22: Hearth Health with Dr. Andi Nawab
    Today we welcome Dr. Andi Nawab, a cardiology internist at Cardiology Associates of Schenectady, part of St. Peter’s Health Partners Medical Associates. Dr. Nawab specializes in heart disease prevention and women’s heart health. Call with your question. 800-348-2551. Alan Chartock hosts.
  • Farm in upstate New York
    Food Friday 7/22/22: Farm-to-table with Dominic Labelle and Kim Klopstock
    Chefs Dominic Labelle and Kim Klopstock join us to talk about the goodness that is farm-to-table dining. SPAC president and CEO Elizabeth Sobol will also be here to talk about a special fundraiser featuring these two fine chefs and many more! Call in and join the conversation. 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.
Load More