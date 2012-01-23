Weekdays, 2:00 p.m.- 3:00 p.m.

Vox Pop is WAMC's live call-in talk program. Host Ray Graf and a great roster of experts tackle everything from car and home repair to tax prep, history, science and astronomy… birds, pets and wildlife biology... and a few surprises, too!

Every Monday is a "Medical Monday." Every Friday is a "Food Friday."

There are several ways to join the conversation:



Call in during the show from 2-3 p.m. at 1-800-348-2551 (1-800-34TALK-1)

Email voxpop@wamc.org during the show

Tweet us @WAMCVoxPop

You can subscribe to the podcast here: iTunes, Spotify, Pandora, or wherever you listen to your podcasts!

Coming up on Vox Pop

Monday, November 23

Medical Monday: Ophthalmology with Dr. David Perlmutter

Tuesday, November 24

Climate Change and Green Energy with Dan Delurey

Wednesday, November 25

Pets and Vets

Thursday, November 26

No show - Happy Thanksgiving

Friday, November 27

No show

Monday, November 30

Medical Monday: Palliative Care with Dr. John Pezzulo

Tuesday, December 1

Birding with Rich Guthrie and Julie Hart

Wednesday, December 2

Home Improvement with Darren Tracy

Thursday, December 3

Copyright Forum

Friday, December 4

Food Friday: Cookbook Roundup with Annette Tomei and Pam Abrams