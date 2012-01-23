Vox Pop
Weekdays, 2:00 p.m.- 3:00 p.m.
Vox Pop is WAMC's live call-in talk program. Host Ray Graf welcomes guests with expertise in areas ranging from astronomy and birding to taxes and cooking. Our experts take questions posed by WAMC listeners.
Every Monday is a "Medical Monday." Every Friday is a "Food Friday."
Coming up on Vox Pop:
Monday, August 1
Medical Monday: Preventive medicine with Dr. Paul Lemanski
Tuesday, August 2
Birds with Rich Guthrie
Wednesday, August 3
Travel with Jean Gagnon
Thursday, August 4
Gardening
Friday, August 5
Food Friday: Summer Cocktails with John Fischer
