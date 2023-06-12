© 2023
The Roundtable

Ilana Glazer brings new stand-up tour to The Egg 6/15

By Sarah LaDuke
Published June 12, 2023 at 11:33 AM EDT
Ilana Glazer
Ilana Glazer

Actor, writer, producer, and comedian Ilana Glazer is on the road with Ilana Glazer: Live! A new stand-up tour that will bring her to Albany, New York on June 15 and to The Academy of Music in Northamptom and MASS MoCA in North Adams – both of the Massachusetts shows are in August.

Glazer is the co-creator and co-star of “Broad City” - which was a web series before it was a hit Comedy Central Show. In it, she and Abbi Jacobsen played versions of themselves having adventures around New York City as broke mega-besties. Since then, Glazer and her “Broad City” colleagues have developed influential comedic voices in show-biz.

Glazer’s other credits include the AppleTV+ series “The Afterparty,” Netflix’s “BoJack Horseman,” “When You Wish Upon a Pickle: A Sesame Street Special,” and the 2021 Hulu thriller “False Positive” which she starred in, co-wrote, and produced.

She is the co-founder of the political conversation and education tool: Generator Collective.

Sarah LaDuke
Sarah has been a public radio producer for over a decade. She grew up in Saranac Lake, New York where she worked part-time at Pendragon Theatre all through high school and college. She graduated from UAlbany in 2006 with a BA in English and started at WAMC a few weeks later as a part-time board-op in the control room. Through a series of offered and seized opportunities she is now the Senior Contributing Producer of The Roundtable and Producer of The Book Show.
