Constantine Maroulis stars as Alan Freed in "Rock & Roll Man: The Musical" at New World Stages

Alan Freed was a Cleveland radio DJ who helped popularize rock and roll in the early 1950s. The new musical about his life, “Rock & Roll Man,” opened off-Broadway at New World Stages on June 21.

“Rock & Roll Man” features classics created by legends such as Little Richard, Chuck Berry, LaVern Baker, Buddy Holly, Bo Diddley, Jerry Lee Lewis, and Screamin’ Jay Hawkins, as well as original songs written just for the stage by Gary Kupper, who also penned the book for the show with Larry Marshak and Rose Caiola.

Rock & Roll Man, starring Tony Award-nominee Constantine Maroulis and Emmy Award-winner Joe Pantoliano. Maroulis plays the Rock & Roll Man himself, Alan Freed. Maroulis' stage credits include Broadway’s "Rock of Ages" (Tony nomination), and productions of "RENT," "Jesus Chris Superstar," and more. Maroulis also has an active career as a concert performer and famously competed on season 4 of “American Idol.”