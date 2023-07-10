© 2023
The Roundtable

Constantine Maroulis stars as Alan Freed in "Rock & Roll Man: The Musical" at New World Stages

By Sarah LaDuke
Published July 10, 2023 at 11:50 AM EDT
Constantine Maroulis in "Rock & Roll Man: The Musical" at New World Stages, 2023
Joan Marcus/NYT
/
Provided
Constantine Maroulis in "Rock & Roll Man: The Musical" at New World Stages, 2023

Alan Freed was a Cleveland radio DJ who helped popularize rock and roll in the early 1950s. The new musical about his life, “Rock & Roll Man,” opened off-Broadway at New World Stages on June 21.

Rock & Roll Man” features classics created by legends such as Little Richard, Chuck Berry, LaVern Baker, Buddy Holly, Bo Diddley, Jerry Lee Lewis, and Screamin’ Jay Hawkins, as well as original songs written just for the stage by Gary Kupper, who also penned the book for the show with Larry Marshak and Rose Caiola.

Rock & Roll Man, starring Tony Award-nominee Constantine Maroulis and Emmy Award-winner Joe Pantoliano. Maroulis plays the Rock & Roll Man himself, Alan Freed. Maroulis' stage credits include Broadway’s "Rock of Ages" (Tony nomination), and productions of "RENT," "Jesus Chris Superstar," and more. Maroulis also has an active career as a concert performer and famously competed on season 4 of “American Idol.”

The Roundtable rock and rollrock and roll manmusical theateralan freedconstantine maroulisoff-broadway
Sarah LaDuke
Sarah has been a public radio producer for over a decade. She grew up in Saranac Lake, New York where she worked part-time at Pendragon Theatre all through high school and college. She graduated from UAlbany in 2006 with a BA in English and started at WAMC a few weeks later as a part-time board-op in the control room. Through a series of offered and seized opportunities she is now the Senior Contributing Producer of The Roundtable and Producer of The Book Show.
