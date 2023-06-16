© 2023
The Roundtable

Faye Castelow in Best Play Tony Award winner "Leopoldstadt" on Broadway

By Sarah LaDuke
Published June 16, 2023 at 11:45 AM EDT
Faye Castelow (Gretl) and Colleen Litchfield (Hanna) in Leopoldstadt
Joan Marcus
/
Provided
Faye Castelow (Gretl) and Colleen Litchfield (Hanna) in Leopoldstadt

This past Sunday at the 76th Annual Tony Awards, Tom Stoppard’s play, “Leopoldstadt,” won 4 trophies - including Best Play and Best Direction of a Play for Patrick Marber. In 2020, “Leopoldstadt” won the Olivier Award for Best New Play for its West End run.

Set in Vienna, the play takes its title from the Jewish quarter. This passionate drama of love and endurance begins in the last days of 1899 and follows one extended family deep into the heart of the 20th century.

Faye Castelow plays Gretl and she joins us to talk about her character and her connection to this show.

broadway actor tom stoppard vienna
Sarah LaDuke
