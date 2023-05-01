"Peter Pan Goes Wrong" on Broadway through 7/9

Direct from London, The Olivier Award-winning Mischief Theatre company presents “Peter Pan Goes Wrong” through July 9 at The Barrymore Theatre on Broadway.

Peter Pan Goes Wrong is a highly physical comedy packed with finely-tuned slapstick, delivered with split-second timing and ambitious daring. The play sees the ‘Cornley Drama Society’ back on stage battling technical hitches, flying mishaps and cast disputes as they attempt to present J.M Barrie’s much-loved tale.

The show is co-written by Mischief company members Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields and we are joined now by Henry Shield.

Mischief's "The Play that Goes Wrong" is running at New World Stages.