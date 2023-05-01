© 2023
The Roundtable

"Peter Pan Goes Wrong" on Broadway through 7/9

By Sarah LaDuke
Published May 1, 2023 at 11:45 AM EDT


Direct from London, The Olivier Award-winning Mischief Theatre company presents “Peter Pan Goes Wrong” through July 9 at The Barrymore Theatre on Broadway.

Peter Pan Goes Wrong is a highly physical comedy packed with finely-tuned slapstick, delivered with split-second timing and ambitious daring. The play sees the ‘Cornley Drama Society’ back on stage battling technical hitches, flying mishaps and cast disputes as they attempt to present J.M Barrie’s much-loved tale.

The show is co-written by Mischief company members Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields and we are joined now by Henry Shield.

Mischief's "The Play that Goes Wrong" is running at New World Stages.

Tags
The Roundtable theaterfarcecomedythe play that goes wrongPeter Panbroadway
Sarah LaDuke
Sarah has been a public radio producer for over a decade. She grew up in Saranac Lake, New York where she worked part-time at Pendragon Theatre all through high school and college. She graduated from UAlbany in 2006 with a BA in English and started at WAMC a few weeks later as a part-time board-op in the control room. Through a series of offered and seized opportunities she is now the Senior Contributing Producer of The Roundtable and Producer of The Book Show.
See stories by Sarah LaDuke
