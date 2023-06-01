© 2023
The Roundtable

17th annual Berkshire International Film Festival presents a special tribute to actor Stephen Lang

By Sarah LaDuke
Published June 1, 2023 at 11:33 AM EDT
The 17th annual Berkshire International Film Festival is taking place June 1-4.

On the evening of Saturday, June 3, BIFF will pay Tribute to Special Event Tribute to Award-Winning actor Stephen Lang.

Best known for his work in James Cameron's "Avatar" franchise, he is known for his performances in “Gettysburg,” “Gods and Generals,” “Tombstone,” “Don't Breathe,” and his extraordinary and critically acclaimed solo performance “Beyond Glory,” which he also wrote and for which, he won numerous awards.

His Broadway credits include "Death of a Salesman," "A Few Good Men," "The Speed of Darkness," and "Hamlet." His work has earned distinguished awards and nominations including The Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, Helen Hays and Joseph Jefferson awards. He also received the Chairman's Medal for Distinguished Service from the National Endowment for the Arts, and the Bob Hope award from the Congressional Medal of Honor Society for “Beyond Glory.”

Lang will be in conversation with WAMC’s Joe Donahue at The Mahaiwe in Great Barrington, Massachusetts at 7 p.m. The conversation will be followed by a screening of the 1989 film “Last Exit to Brooklyn.”

Sarah LaDuke
Sarah has been a public radio producer for over a decade. She grew up in Saranac Lake, New York where she worked part-time at Pendragon Theatre all through high school and college. She graduated from UAlbany in 2006 with a BA in English and started at WAMC a few weeks later as a part-time board-op in the control room. Through a series of offered and seized opportunities she is now the Senior Contributing Producer of The Roundtable and Producer of The Book Show.
