WAM Theatre and BTG present "What The Constitution Means to Me" 5/18-6/3

WAM Theatre and Berkshire Theatre Group are presenting the regional premier of Heidi Schreck’s “What the Constitution Means to Me” at the Berkshire Theatre Group’s Unicorn Theatre, in Stockbridge, Massachusetts May 18 through June 3.

“What the Constitution Means to Me” became a sensation off-Broadway before transferring to Broadway where it received two Tony Award nominations and was a finalist for the 2019 Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

In high school, Heidi Schreck was a constitutional debate competition super-star - earning enough prize money to pay her college tuition. In this hilarious, hopeful, and human play, Heidi remembers her teenage self and maps the relationship between four generations of women in her family and the founding document that shaped their lives.

Directed by WAM Co-Founding Artistic Director Kristen van Ginhoven, “What the Constitution Means to Me” stars two-time Tony Award Nominee Kate Baldwin.