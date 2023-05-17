© 2023
WAM Theatre and BTG present "What The Constitution Means to Me" 5/18-6/3

By Sarah LaDuke
Published May 17, 2023 at 11:33 AM EDT
WAM Theatre and Berkshire Theatre Group are presenting the regional premier of Heidi Schreck’s “What the Constitution Means to Me” at the Berkshire Theatre Group’s Unicorn Theatre, in Stockbridge, Massachusetts May 18 through June 3.

“What the Constitution Means to Me” became a sensation off-Broadway before transferring to Broadway where it received two Tony Award nominations and was a finalist for the 2019 Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

In high school, Heidi Schreck was a constitutional debate competition super-star - earning enough prize money to pay her college tuition. In this hilarious, hopeful, and human play, Heidi remembers her teenage self and maps the relationship between four generations of women in her family and the founding document that shaped their lives.

Directed by WAM Co-Founding Artistic Director Kristen van Ginhoven, “What the Constitution Means to Me” stars two-time Tony Award Nominee Kate Baldwin.

Sarah LaDuke
Sarah has been a public radio producer for over a decade. She grew up in Saranac Lake, New York where she worked part-time at Pendragon Theatre all through high school and college. She graduated from UAlbany in 2006 with a BA in English and started at WAMC a few weeks later as a part-time board-op in the control room. Through a series of offered and seized opportunities she is now the Senior Contributing Producer of The Roundtable and Producer of The Book Show.
