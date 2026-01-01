Midterm Election Results 2026

New York's 21st Congressional District garners national attention as Election Day nears

As Election Day approaches, New York's 21st Congressional District race continues to grab headlines. Vice President J.D. Vance is headed to the district on Monday to campaign for Republican Anthony Constantino as he seeks to retain the seat for the party that has held it for all but a few years since the Civil War. Also, a recent story by City & State New York calls into question Constantino's allegations that his opponent, Democrat Blake Gendebien, dumps dead cows on his St. Lawrence County farm. WAMC's Sam Dingman spoke about where that race stands with Southern Adirondack Bureau Chief Aaron Shellow-Lavine, who's been covering the contest for months. Before they got to the latest news, the pair discussed how the comparatively mellow Gendebien's campaign is versus Constantino's...