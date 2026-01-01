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Midterm Election Results 2026

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New York Midterm Election Coverage
Voting cubicles
Westchester County working to address voting machine issues
The Westchester County Board of Elections says it is aware of issues with voting machines accepting paper ballots at polling sites throughout the county. The county did not describe the details of the issue any further.
Conley took the stage to celebrate her win on Tuesday night.
Conley focused on reining in ICE, data centers, cost of living if elected to Congress
Control of both chambers of Congress is on the line as Americans head to the polls on Tuesday. Among the key House races in the headlines is New York's 17th Congressional District in the lower Hudson Valley. After four decades of Democrats representing the district, Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Lawler won the seat in 2022 and retained it in 2024. He faces a challenge this year from Democrat Cait Conley. WAMC's Lower Hudson Valley Bureau Chief Elias Guerra spoke with Conley ahead of Election Day about the campaign and her priorities and plans if elected.
Poughkeepsie Poll Site
Early voting turnout surges nearly 70% in New York
Unofficial results from the NYS Board of Elections show a 67% increase in early voting turnout compared to the 2022 midterm elections, when just under 1.2 million New Yorkers voted early and in person.
Franklin D. Roosevelt at the White House in Washington, D.C., delivering a national radio address in 1934.
What does history show us about midterm surprises?
Ahead of tomorrow's midterm elections, many are predicting upsets in key races. But generally speaking, according to UAlbany historian Carl Bon Tempo, the overall results in midterm elections aren't terribly surprising. WAMC's Sam Dingman spoke with Professor Bon Tempo about the small handful of midterm election surprises in U.S. history, and what those examples say about this election.
Barbara Kinsella holds up the practice ballot she filled out with Mark Kuhn's help.
Voting education helps disabled voters in Orange County
For voters who are disabled, filling out a ballot can pose a separate set of challenges besides figuring out who to vote for.
VP Vance, Trump Jr. rally with NY GOP candidates
Vice President JD Vance and Donald Trump Jr. stopped in Rome, New York to stump for Republican New York 21st Congressional District candidate Anthony Constantino, among other local candidates.
Republican gubernatorial candidate Bruce Blakeman is standing at a podium with "Bruce Blakeman New York Governor 2026" displayed on an LED screen. He has a row of GOP candidates and officials on either side of him. Hay bales are on the back of the stage, and there's straw scattered on the stage. A large American flag is hanging in the background, as are "Bruce Blakeman for governor" signs.
Blakeman and NY GOP candidates hit public safety in upstate campaign push
The Republican candidates for governor and attorney general, Bruce Blakeman and Saritha Komatireddy, hammered their opponents on public safety during a in Rensselaer County.
Anthony Constantino and President Donald Trump infront of a bronze statue commissioned by Constantino
Republican Anthony Constantino's aggressive, Trumpian campaign to keep NY-21 red
Republican Anthony Constantino has run his New York 21st Congressional District campaign in a Trumpian fashion. He’s unfiltered and unscripted, talks less about policy and issues, and makes frequent use of social media.
Jackie Auringer, Republican Congressional candidate for NY-18.
Auringer focused on affordability and accountability in NY-18 race
WAMC's Lower Hudson Valley Bureau Chief Elias Guerra spoke with Republican Congressional Candidate Jackie Auringer about her campaign against incumbent Democratic Congressman Pat Ryan to represent New York's 18th District, includes large parts of the mid-Hudson Valley.
A woman feeds her ballot into a scanning machine at an early voting site in Haverstraw, New York, on Monday, Oct. 26, 2026.
ICE presence at polls unlikely, but advocates and officials prepare
State and local officials across the country have said they are prepared for the potential of the Trump administration deploying ICE agents or other Homeland Security officials at polling places. Advocates have expressed concerns, even though ICE presence at the polls seems unlikely. WAMC's Capital Region Bureau Chief Grant Ashley has been looking into these concerns and spoke with co-hosts Sam Dingman and Molly Anderson on Northeast Notebook Live.
Republican Anthony Constantino (left) and Democrat Blake Gendebien
New York's 21st Congressional District garners national attention as Election Day nears
As Election Day approaches, New York's 21st Congressional District race continues to grab headlines. Vice President J.D. Vance is headed to the district on Monday to campaign for Republican Anthony Constantino as he seeks to retain the seat for the party that has held it for all but a few years since the Civil War. Also, a recent story by City & State New York calls into question Constantino's allegations that his opponent, Democrat Blake Gendebien, dumps dead cows on his St. Lawrence County farm. WAMC's Sam Dingman spoke about where that race stands with Southern Adirondack Bureau Chief Aaron Shellow-Lavine, who's been covering the contest for months. Before they got to the latest news, the pair discussed how the comparatively mellow Gendebien's campaign is versus Constantino's...
Thomas Kenny's campaign has several apparent ties to Allen Caruso, the Republican running for the 113th state assembly seat
In New York's 113th Assembly District, GOP, third-party candidates share apparent ties
In the race for an Alaskan Senate seat, two Dan Sullivans will be on Tuesday’s ballot. Dan S. Sullivan is the Republican incumbent. Dan J. Sullivan is a retired teacher who has no party affiliation. Alaska Governor, Republican Mike Dunleavy, has ordered a probe centered on Democrat Mary peltola's campaign and whether it recruited Dan J. to spoil the election and draw votes away from Dan S.A similar scenario is seemingly playing out in New York’s 113th state assembly district race – Incumbent Democrat Carrie Woerner is facing Republican Allen Caruso… and 22-year-old Thomas Kenny whose campaign is tied to Caruso’s in a couple of notable ways. WAMC’s Southern Adirondack Bureau Chief Aaron Shellow-Lavine discussed the similarities between Kenny and Caruso with New York Focus’ Chris Bragg.

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Massachusetts Midterm Election Coverage
A sample ballot for the 2026 state election in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, City Hall.
Great Barrington town clerk: MA ballot 'complications' ahead of Election Day 'disconcerting'
Ahead of Election Day, Massachusetts officials are reporting that over one-fifth of the Commonwealth’s 5.2 million registered voters have already cast ballots.
Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey, sitting for an interview with WAMC on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2026.
Amid re-election bid, Healey talks priorities for western Mass., handling state’s east-west divide
Governor Maura Healey spent one of her last days on the campaign trail in western Massachusetts this week, as the Democrat tries to head off a challenge from Republican candidate Mike Minogue.
Congressman Richard Neal of the Massachusetts 1st Congressional District.
As Election Day nears, Mass. Rep. Neal reflects on campaign, priorities if re-elected
A U.S. House election rematch in Western Massachusetts between Democratic U.S. Rep. Richard Neal and independent Nadia Milleron will come to a head Tuesday. Neal is seeking a 20th term in Congress. He says he’s ready to return to Washington with what he hopes will be a firm Democratic majority. He spoke with WAMC as his re-election bid enters its final days.
Close-up of a smartphone with AI chat interface, showcasing advanced technology in a sleek design.
UMass researcher, colleagues tackle AI-produced election misinformation in new study
With early voting already well underway and election day around the corner, seeing attack ads that are less than honest isn’t out of the ordinary. But, when the technology many rely on nowadays for quick factchecks and questions starts to give misinformation, that’s a different story.
Voting cubicles
Going inside the vault where Pittsfield's ballots are stored
Mail-in voting has come under attack this election season, as President Donald Trump has insisted it's rife with fraud.With all of this as a backdrop, Berkshire Eagle reporter Tara Monastesse recently visited the place where Pittsfield securely stores its ballots, and described what she saw to WAMC's Andrew Waite.
From left to right: Congressman Richard Neal and Independent candidate Nadia Milleron faced one another Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026, for a televised debate. Both are looking to serve in the U.S. House via the MA 1st Congressional District.
Neal, Milleron address attacks, talk priorities at MA 1st Congressional District race debate
With less than two weeks before Election Day, incumbent Massachusetts Democrat Richard Neal and Independent challenger Nadia Milleron met for a brief debate as they vie for the 1st Congressional District seat.
Cannabis plants at Mystic Meadows in Hopewell Junction
How would repealing recreational pot sales affect the Berkshires?
Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief James Paleologopoulos spoke with the Berkshire Eagle's Nate Harrington about how Ballot Question 8 could affect the Berkshires, beginning with why many municipalities are asking residents to vote against the proposition.
New Bedford City Councilmember Shawn Oliver (right), a Republican, debated Masschusetts Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll, a Democrat, on Oct. 13, just weeks before he was arrested for allegedly operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol.
UPDATE: Mass. GOP lieutenant governor candidate suspends campaign
Shawn Oliver was charged with operating under the influence after a multi-vehicle crash over the weekend.
Mass. congressional candidate responds to campaign mailers claiming she's backed by MAGA
Incumbent Democratic Massachusetts U.S. Rep. Richard Neal, who has held the seat for almost 40 years, faces independent challenger Nadia Milleron in a rematch from 2024 between the career politician and the aviation safety activist from Sheffield, who lost her daughter in a 2019 Boeing 737 Max jet crash in Ethiopia.
FILE - A 9mm "ghost gun" pistol build kit with a commercial slide and barrel with a polymer frame is displayed in the Rose Garden of the White House, April 11, 2022, in Washington. Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey signed a sweeping gun bill into law Thursday, July 25, 2024, that supporters say builds on the state’s existing gun laws, including a crackdown on difficult to trace “ghost guns,” while safeguarding the rights of gun owners. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)
Massachusetts Question 9 puts fate of 2024 gun law on the ballot
Two years ago, Massachusetts lawmakers passed "an act modernizing firearm laws." The bill was extensive, and it took aim at everything from ghost guns to devices that arguably convert semi-automatic firearms into automatic machine guns. Now, though, voters have a chance to shoot it down. Ballot Question 9 is a referendum on the law, which critics have been calling overkill that overly burdens firearm owners. Advocates, meanwhile, argue the bill modernizes aging gun laws for a new era, while better protecting residents in a state with one of the lowest firearm death rates in the country.
Markey, Deaton spar in Massachusetts U.S. Senate debate as Election Day nears
Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief James Paleologopoulos joined Ray Graf on Midday Magazine to discuss Tuesday night's debate.
Massachusetts U.S. Senate candidates Markey, Deaton to square off in debate
On Tuesday night, incumbent Massachusetts U.S. Sen., Ed Markey, will face his Republican challenger, John Deaton, in a debate.

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Vermont Midterm Election Coverage
Middlebury College Professor of Political Science Bert Johnson
Overview of Vermont elections
Voters in Vermont are choosing all members of the Vermont Legislature and all five constitutional offices, including the governor and lieutenant governor.
Voting cubicles
Vermont gubernatorial race could be the closest in a decade
If the polls are correct, the Vermont governor’s race is very close as a long-time incumbent is challenged by a candidate who has never held office
Republican incumbent Phil Scott (left) and Democrat/Progressive Amanda Janoo
Latest poll shows Vermont incumbent governor with slight lead over Democratic challenger
A new poll shows a very close race for Vermont governor.
Republican incumbent Phil Scott (left) and Democrat/Progressive Amanda Janoo
Vermont gubernatorial candidates face off in debate
Vermont Public hosted the first gubernatorial debate between the incumbent Republican Phil Scott and Democratic candidates Amanda Janoo
Republican incumbent Phil Scott (left) and Democrat/Progressive Amanda Janoo
Vermont gubernatorial candidates debate Wednesday night
The candidates vying for governor of Vermont will debate for the first time this evening
Vermont Secretary of State's voter portal home page
Vermont voter guide available online
A comprehensive Vermont voter guide to the November election is now available
Democrat Becca Balint (left) and Republican Gerald Malloy
Vermont Congressional candidates trade barbs during televised debate
The candidates running for Vermont’s sole congressional seat traded barbs during a debate Thursday evening on WCAX-TV
Vermont Governor Phil Scott
Vermont governor faces tightest reelection race of his tenure
After eight years in office, Vermont’s Republican governor is facing one of his tightest-ever races and campaign spending reflects the battle for the state’s highest seat.
Vote Here sign
Vermont Public poll shows incumbent governor leading challenger
With roughly five weeks until Election Day, Vermont Public has released the results of a recent poll on key races and issues
Vermont Governor Phil Scott
New poll shows Vermont Governor trailing in reelection bid
A new poll released by the University of New Hampshire Survey Center indicates a tight race for Vermont’s governor
Jace Laquerre
Republican will challenge incumbent Chittenden County State's Attorney
A Republican candidate has stepped forward to challenge the incumbent Chittenden County state’s attorney
Sign that says "Vote Here"
Clinton County Board of Elections certifies ballots
The Clinton County Board of Elections has completed the certification of local candidates and propositions that will appear on the November general election ballot.