Midterm Election Results 2026
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New York Midterm Election Coverage
Conley focused on reining in ICE, data centers, cost of living if elected to Congress
Control of both chambers of Congress is on the line as Americans head to the polls on Tuesday. Among the key House races in the headlines is New York's 17th Congressional District in the lower Hudson Valley. After four decades of Democrats representing the district, Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Lawler won the seat in 2022 and retained it in 2024. He faces a challenge this year from Democrat Cait Conley. WAMC's Lower Hudson Valley Bureau Chief Elias Guerra spoke with Conley ahead of Election Day about the campaign and her priorities and plans if elected.
What does history show us about midterm surprises?
Ahead of tomorrow's midterm elections, many are predicting upsets in key races. But generally speaking, according to UAlbany historian Carl Bon Tempo, the overall results in midterm elections aren't terribly surprising. WAMC's Sam Dingman spoke with Professor Bon Tempo about the small handful of midterm election surprises in U.S. history, and what those examples say about this election.
Republican Anthony Constantino's aggressive, Trumpian campaign to keep NY-21 red
Republican Anthony Constantino has run his New York 21st Congressional District campaign in a Trumpian fashion. He’s unfiltered and unscripted, talks less about policy and issues, and makes frequent use of social media.
Auringer focused on affordability and accountability in NY-18 race
WAMC's Lower Hudson Valley Bureau Chief Elias Guerra spoke with Republican Congressional Candidate Jackie Auringer about her campaign against incumbent Democratic Congressman Pat Ryan to represent New York's 18th District, includes large parts of the mid-Hudson Valley.
ICE presence at polls unlikely, but advocates and officials prepare
State and local officials across the country have said they are prepared for the potential of the Trump administration deploying ICE agents or other Homeland Security officials at polling places. Advocates have expressed concerns, even though ICE presence at the polls seems unlikely. WAMC's Capital Region Bureau Chief Grant Ashley has been looking into these concerns and spoke with co-hosts Sam Dingman and Molly Anderson on Northeast Notebook Live.
New York's 21st Congressional District garners national attention as Election Day nears
As Election Day approaches, New York's 21st Congressional District race continues to grab headlines. Vice President J.D. Vance is headed to the district on Monday to campaign for Republican Anthony Constantino as he seeks to retain the seat for the party that has held it for all but a few years since the Civil War. Also, a recent story by City & State New York calls into question Constantino's allegations that his opponent, Democrat Blake Gendebien, dumps dead cows on his St. Lawrence County farm. WAMC's Sam Dingman spoke about where that race stands with Southern Adirondack Bureau Chief Aaron Shellow-Lavine, who's been covering the contest for months. Before they got to the latest news, the pair discussed how the comparatively mellow Gendebien's campaign is versus Constantino's...
In New York's 113th Assembly District, GOP, third-party candidates share apparent ties
In the race for an Alaskan Senate seat, two Dan Sullivans will be on Tuesday’s ballot. Dan S. Sullivan is the Republican incumbent. Dan J. Sullivan is a retired teacher who has no party affiliation. Alaska Governor, Republican Mike Dunleavy, has ordered a probe centered on Democrat Mary peltola's campaign and whether it recruited Dan J. to spoil the election and draw votes away from Dan S.A similar scenario is seemingly playing out in New York’s 113th state assembly district race – Incumbent Democrat Carrie Woerner is facing Republican Allen Caruso… and 22-year-old Thomas Kenny whose campaign is tied to Caruso’s in a couple of notable ways. WAMC’s Southern Adirondack Bureau Chief Aaron Shellow-Lavine discussed the similarities between Kenny and Caruso with New York Focus’ Chris Bragg.
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Massachusetts Midterm Election Coverage
As Election Day nears, Mass. Rep. Neal reflects on campaign, priorities if re-elected
A U.S. House election rematch in Western Massachusetts between Democratic U.S. Rep. Richard Neal and independent Nadia Milleron will come to a head Tuesday. Neal is seeking a 20th term in Congress. He says he’s ready to return to Washington with what he hopes will be a firm Democratic majority. He spoke with WAMC as his re-election bid enters its final days.
UMass researcher, colleagues tackle AI-produced election misinformation in new study
With early voting already well underway and election day around the corner, seeing attack ads that are less than honest isn’t out of the ordinary. But, when the technology many rely on nowadays for quick factchecks and questions starts to give misinformation, that’s a different story.
Going inside the vault where Pittsfield's ballots are stored
Mail-in voting has come under attack this election season, as President Donald Trump has insisted it's rife with fraud.With all of this as a backdrop, Berkshire Eagle reporter Tara Monastesse recently visited the place where Pittsfield securely stores its ballots, and described what she saw to WAMC's Andrew Waite.
Neal, Milleron address attacks, talk priorities at MA 1st Congressional District race debate
With less than two weeks before Election Day, incumbent Massachusetts Democrat Richard Neal and Independent challenger Nadia Milleron met for a brief debate as they vie for the 1st Congressional District seat.
How would repealing recreational pot sales affect the Berkshires?
Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief James Paleologopoulos spoke with the Berkshire Eagle's Nate Harrington about how Ballot Question 8 could affect the Berkshires, beginning with why many municipalities are asking residents to vote against the proposition.
Mass. congressional candidate responds to campaign mailers claiming she's backed by MAGA
Incumbent Democratic Massachusetts U.S. Rep. Richard Neal, who has held the seat for almost 40 years, faces independent challenger Nadia Milleron in a rematch from 2024 between the career politician and the aviation safety activist from Sheffield, who lost her daughter in a 2019 Boeing 737 Max jet crash in Ethiopia.
Massachusetts Question 9 puts fate of 2024 gun law on the ballot
Two years ago, Massachusetts lawmakers passed "an act modernizing firearm laws." The bill was extensive, and it took aim at everything from ghost guns to devices that arguably convert semi-automatic firearms into automatic machine guns. Now, though, voters have a chance to shoot it down. Ballot Question 9 is a referendum on the law, which critics have been calling overkill that overly burdens firearm owners. Advocates, meanwhile, argue the bill modernizes aging gun laws for a new era, while better protecting residents in a state with one of the lowest firearm death rates in the country.
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Vermont Midterm Election Coverage