Constantino wins election in NY-21, berates media in expletive-laden victory speech

Republican Sticker Mule CEO Anthony Constantino declared victory in New York’s 21st Congressional District, holding a nearly 3-point lead around midnight Wednesday. A victory would keep a GOP seat held by Republican U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik for more than a decade.

Constantino defeated Democratic dairy farmer Blake Gendebien, 49% to 47%, according to unofficial returns.

In the final days of the race, polling and political analysis suggested the outcome would be close. In mid-October, Cook Political Report adjusted its rating of the district from “likely” to “lean” Republican, and a Siena Research Institute poll, conducted in collaboration with WAMC, had Gendebien up by four points — though the poll had a 4.6% margin of error.

But Constantino held strong as a Trump-backed candidate in a district with a strong MAGA base.

On Monday, Vice President JD Vance spoke at a rally in Rome, New York — the largest city in the sprawling district — urging Republican voters to support Constantino at the polls.

At an election night watch party at his Amsterdam factory, Constantino, who self-funded his campaign, celebrated the win and berated members of the media.

"It should have been a 20- or 30-point victory, but they spent the whole time lying to the citizens of NY-21 about who Blake Gendebien [is], who I am, to make me spend $17 million of my own money," said Constantino. "So, let me explain something to all of you. How would you like to spend $17 million, because you guys are a bunch of lying a--holes?"

President Donald Trump carried the 21st District by 20 points in 2024.

Constantino’s social-media-heavy campaign featured brash rhetoric against both his opponent and the press, while Gendebien’s approach was to engage less often with the press.

Among other promises, Constantino has vowed to deliver more reliable cellphone service throughout the North Country and oversee an overhaul of government websites.

Gendebien issued a statement acknowledging it appeared Constantino would "narrowly win."

The Democrat said, in part, "I wish Anthony Constantino well in Congress, and I hope he’ll always put the North Country first."

Argyle resident Alex Dobbs was at Constantino's watch party at his Amsterdam factory Tuesday night. The registered Democrat, who works in Glens Falls, said Constantino was the better candidate.

"I have no idea what [Gendebein] is about. If I had anything to vote for, I would have considered it; I just didn't have anything from him," Dobbs said. "There was no sense of if I vote for him, he's going to do this, or he wants this or he stands for this. We never heard that from him."