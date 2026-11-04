Vermont Governor Scott reelected to serve sixth term

Vermont Republican Gov. Phil Scott was reelected to a sixth 2-year term Tuesday, defeating his Democratic challenger Amanda Janoo.

At about 10:45 p.m., and with 85% of towns reporting, Janoo conceded the race and congratulated Scott at a watch party in Burlington.

“I know we didn’t quite get the outcome that we had hoped for, but what we accomplished was genuinely more than I could have possibly dreamed," she said. "And I realized in this moment that my real opponent throughout this whole campaign has never been another candidate or even another party. The opponent has been cynicism.”

Shortly after 11 p.m., Scott spoke at the GOP watch party in Montpelier. He addressed polling in the weeks leading up to Election Day, which indicated the race would be very tight.

“48 hours ago, the political pundits were writing my obituary," he said. "And the UNH [University of New Hampshire] poll had us losing by about 9 points. It looks like we’re going to win by over 5 points, which is a 14-point swing.”

Republicans lost seats in the Vermont legislature, giving Democrats a supermajority. But the executive chamber will again be split as Democrat Molly Gray won the race for lieutenant governor. She previously served in the position from 2021 to 2023.