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Vermont voter guide available online

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published October 16, 2026 at 4:30 PM EDT
Vermont Secretary of State's voter portal home page
Vermont Secretary of State's office
Vermont Secretary of State's voter portal home page

A comprehensive Vermont voter guide to the November election is now available.

The Vermont secretary of state began issuing the statewide voter guide in 2024. The 2026 guide includes information about the voting process and candidates. It covers each of the 283 district-specific ballots with statewide, legislative, and county-level candidates, as well as information on two state constitutional amendments.

The secretary of state’s office had planned to mail a printed copy to every active registered household this year, but due to a printing vendor delay, the guide is instead available online. A postcard has been mailed to all eligible households with information on how to access the guide.
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News Vermont 2026 ElectionsVermont Secretary of Statevoter guide
Pat Bradley
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