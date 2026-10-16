Vermont voter guide available online

A comprehensive Vermont voter guide to the November election is now available.

The Vermont secretary of state began issuing the statewide voter guide in 2024. The 2026 guide includes information about the voting process and candidates. It covers each of the 283 district-specific ballots with statewide, legislative, and county-level candidates, as well as information on two state constitutional amendments.

The secretary of state’s office had planned to mail a printed copy to every active registered household this year, but due to a printing vendor delay, the guide is instead available online. A postcard has been mailed to all eligible households with information on how to access the guide.

