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All Things Considered

Latest poll shows Vermont incumbent governor with slight lead over Democratic challenger

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published October 27, 2026 at 4:30 PM EDT
Republican incumbent Phil Scott (left) and Democrat/Progressive Amanda Janoo
candidate campaign Facebook pages
Republican incumbent Phil Scott (left) and Democrat/Progressive Amanda Janoo

A new poll shows a very close race for Vermont governor.

The latest poll on Vermont races shows Republican incumbent Gov, Phil Scott with a 3-point lead over Democratic challenger Amanda Janoo.

The State Navigate poll of 1,752 likely voters from Oct. 23 to the 25 has Scott with 49% to Janoo’s 46%. It also found Scott’s job approval rating at 58% compared to the State Legislature’s 40%

In the lieutenant governor’s race, Democrat Molly Gray is ahead of incumbent Republican John Rodgers 58% to 37%. Gray held the seat from 2021 to 2023. She left the office to unsuccessfully run for Congress.

The poll’s margin of error is 2.3%. State Navigate says the poll was not sponsored by any candidate or candidate committee.
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News Vermont 2026 ElectionsPhil ScottAmanda JanoopollState Navigate poll
Pat Bradley
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