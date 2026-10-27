Latest poll shows Vermont incumbent governor with slight lead over Democratic challenger

A new poll shows a very close race for Vermont governor.

The latest poll on Vermont races shows Republican incumbent Gov, Phil Scott with a 3-point lead over Democratic challenger Amanda Janoo.

The State Navigate poll of 1,752 likely voters from Oct. 23 to the 25 has Scott with 49% to Janoo’s 46%. It also found Scott’s job approval rating at 58% compared to the State Legislature’s 40%

In the lieutenant governor’s race, Democrat Molly Gray is ahead of incumbent Republican John Rodgers 58% to 37%. Gray held the seat from 2021 to 2023. She left the office to unsuccessfully run for Congress.

The poll’s margin of error is 2.3%. State Navigate says the poll was not sponsored by any candidate or candidate committee.

