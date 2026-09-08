Weekdays, 5 p.m.

WAMC’s Northeast Notebook podcast brings listeners a deep-dive into the issues that matter most. Featuring reporting by WAMC journalists, the podcast highlights the vital work local journalists do to inform their communities. Each episode is focused on a single subject, with context provided to help listeners understand the regional impacts of the stories that affect us all. This podcast is included in WAMC’s hour-long Northeast Notebook radio program, which is produced in partnership between WAMC, the Albany Times Union, the Berkshire Eagle, and the Adirondack Explorer.