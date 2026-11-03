Balint wins bid for third term in U.S. House

Vermont U.S. Rep. Becca Balint is headed back to the U.S. House of Representatives for a third term, according to The Associated Press.

The Democrat was declared the winner over Republican challenger Gerald Malloy by the AP at 7:41 p.m. With 34% of votes tallied at 8:18 p.m., Balint had more than 64% of the vote — more than double Malloy's total.

"I'm going to continue to do what you have sent me there to do, which is to hold powerful people accountable, to make sure that we're ushering in an age of economic equality in this country, and so that young people in Vermont and across this country feel like they have a reason to believe in democracy again," Balint said.

Balint was first elected to the House in 2022 after four terms in the Vermont State Senate representing Windham County in the southeastern corner of the state.

This is Malloy's third election loss in pursuit of a seat in Congress. He lost bids to represent Vermont in the U.S. Senate in 2022 and 2024.