Massachusetts U.S. Sen. Markey declared winner in reelection bid

Massachusetts U.S. Sen. Ed Markey won reelection Tuesday to the U.S. Senate, according to The Associated Press.

The Democrat defeated Republican John Deaton, a lawyer and former Marine. Markey defeated a primary challenge from U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton on his way to winning another term. He has served in the upper chamber of Congress since 2013.

The Associated Press declared Markey the winner at 8:01 p.m. — one minute after polls closed.