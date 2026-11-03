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Massachusetts U.S. Sen. Markey declared winner in reelection bid

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By WAMC News
Published November 3, 2026 at 8:42 PM EST
Massachusetts U.S. Sen. Ed Markey has been declared the winner in his bid for reelection against Republican John Deaton.
Courtesy The Ballot Brief
Massachusetts U.S. Sen. Ed Markey has been declared the winner in his bid for reelection against Republican John Deaton.

Massachusetts U.S. Sen. Ed Markey won reelection Tuesday to the U.S. Senate, according to The Associated Press.

The Democrat defeated Republican John Deaton, a lawyer and former Marine. Markey defeated a primary challenge from U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton on his way to winning another term. He has served in the upper chamber of Congress since 2013.

The Associated Press declared Markey the winner at 8:01 p.m. — one minute after polls closed.
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