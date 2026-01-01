A brand-new WAMC app is coming Thursday, July 23rd!
We've redesigned our app for a smoother, more intuitive experience.
Here's what's new:
- Stream our station live the moment you open the app
- Read our web articles and listen to our newscasts
- Get the weather forecast, in text or audio
- Save your favorite podcasts so you never miss an episode
- Set us as your alarm
- Share feedback directly with us on what you love (or don't) about the app or WAMC
- And so much more.
Already have our app? Here’s how you can get our new app.
- Android: Your app will update automatically.
- iPhone/iPad: You'll be prompted to update, which will take you to the new app in the App Store.