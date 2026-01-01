A brand-new WAMC app is coming Thursday, July 23rd!

We've redesigned our app for a smoother, more intuitive experience.

Here's what's new:

Stream our station live the moment you open the app

Read our web articles and listen to our newscasts

Get the weather forecast, in text or audio

Save your favorite podcasts so you never miss an episode

Set us as your alarm

Share feedback directly with us on what you love (or don't) about the app or WAMC

And so much more.

Already have our app? Here’s how you can get our new app.