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A brand-new WAMC app is coming Thursday, July 23rd!

We've redesigned our app for a smoother, more intuitive experience.

Here's what's new:

  • Stream our station live the moment you open the app
  • Read our web articles and listen to our newscasts
  • Get the weather forecast, in text or audio
  • Save your favorite podcasts so you never miss an episode
  • Set us as your alarm
  • Share feedback directly with us on what you love (or don't) about the app or WAMC
  • And so much more.

Already have our app? Here’s how you can get our new app.

  • Android: Your app will update automatically.
  • iPhone/iPad: You'll be prompted to update, which will take you to the new app in the App Store.