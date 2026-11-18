The 43rd District State Senate race in New York is headed for a manual recount.

The Albany County Board of Elections announced Wednesday that, in accordance with state law, the ballots for the eastern Capital Region district election will be manually recounted starting 9 a.m. on Nov. 23.

The unofficial results from the state Board of Elections show Democratic challenger and New York Historian Devin Lander leading Republican incumbent Jake Ashby by just 336 votes.

The margin is less than 0.5%, which in New York state, automatically mandates a recount.

Lander declared victory ahead of the recount last week.