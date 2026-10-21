© 2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
All Things Considered

Vermont gubernatorial candidates debate Wednesday night

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published October 21, 2026 at 4:15 PM EDT
Republican incumbent Phil Scott (left) and Democrat/Progressive Amanda Janoo
candidate campaign Facebook pages
Republican incumbent Phil Scott (left) and Democrat/Progressive Amanda Janoo

With less than two weeks until Election Day, the candidates vying for governor of Vermont will debate for the first time this evening.

Vermont Public is hosting the first debate between incumbent Republican Phil Scott and Democrat/Progressive Amanda Janoo tonight.

Polling on the race has not been consistent as the general election approaches. A late September poll commissioned by Vermont Public had Scott leading Janoo by 10 points. But, a University of New Hampshire Green Mountain poll released a week earlier showed Janoo ahead of Scott 49-43 percent.

Scott is seeking his sixth term. Janoo, an economist for the Wellbeing Economy Alliance, has never before run for office.

The gubernatorial debate will air on Vermont Public's radio and main TV station and stream live on its YouTube channel at 7 p.m.
Tags
News Phil ScottAmanda JanooVermont GovernorVermont 2026 ElectionsVermont Public 2026 Poll Vermont Public Green Mountain State PollUniversity of New Hampshire Survey CenterUniversity of New Hampshire
Pat Bradley
See stories by Pat Bradley
Related Content