Vermont gubernatorial candidates debate Wednesday night

With less than two weeks until Election Day, the candidates vying for governor of Vermont will debate for the first time this evening.

Vermont Public is hosting the first debate between incumbent Republican Phil Scott and Democrat/Progressive Amanda Janoo tonight.

Polling on the race has not been consistent as the general election approaches. A late September poll commissioned by Vermont Public had Scott leading Janoo by 10 points. But, a University of New Hampshire Green Mountain poll released a week earlier showed Janoo ahead of Scott 49-43 percent.

Scott is seeking his sixth term. Janoo, an economist for the Wellbeing Economy Alliance, has never before run for office.

The gubernatorial debate will air on Vermont Public's radio and main TV station and stream live on its YouTube channel at 7 p.m.

