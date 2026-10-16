Vermont Congressional candidates trade barbs during televised debate

The candidates running for Vermont’s sole congressional seat traded barbs during a debate Thursday evening on WCAX-TV.

The hour-long debate tackled a number of issues, including the war in Iran, gas prices, immigration and tariffs. While Incumbent Democrat Becca Balint and Republican challenger Gerald Malloy addressed those topics, they also lobbed attacks at each other. Malloy leaned into previous Balint comments from late May 2025.

Malloy: “While in Congress you’ve made gross misconduct public statements, including ‘we need immigrants to wipe our a-s-s-e-s.’ Vermonters deserve accountability and good judgement. You have neither and you’re not fit for Congress.”

Balint: “Mr. Malloy, it’s shocking to me at a time when Vermonters are struggling so much with costs right now that you’re spending your time in this debate once again trying to police my language. The instance that you brought up, I have already apologized for it. And Vermonters sent me to Congress to stand up to bullies.”

Balint is seeking her third term in the House. Malloy lost races for U.S. Senate seats in 2022 and 2024.

Ballots have been sent to all eligible Vermont voters and can be returned by mail, in drop boxes or in person at town or city clerk offices until Nov. 2. Election Day is Nov. 3