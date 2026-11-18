Massachusetts Democrat Ed Markey easily won a third term in the U.S. Senate in a year that was historically strong for Democrats. But the return to legislative power has also triggered an internal battle for the Senate majority leader seat, with incumbent Democratic Sen. Chuck Schumer, of New York, facing a challenge from the party’s left by Maryland’s Chris Van Hollen.

Markey, an outspoken progressive, spoke with Berkshire Bureau Chief Josh Landes from Washington on Tuesday about what the midterms mean for both the nation and the Democratic Party ahead of a Dec. 1 leadership vote.

INTERVIEW TRANSCRIPT

Editor's note: This conversation has been lightly edited for clarity.

Markey: There was a "blue tsunami" that drowned out the MAGA red hats just two weeks ago, and the American people made it very clear that they want change and they want new, bold, progressive leadership.

We owe the American people that agenda of new ideas, transformational policies, and progressive values. Democrats need to put everything on the table, considering new strategies, new leadership, new messaging, and new perspectives that put working families first.

The American people are demanding big ideas that can truly change their lives, and those ideas will require tough fights. And right now, I'm in a conversation with all of my colleagues about the agenda, and then what leadership it will require in order to get that agenda moved forward.

Landes: In this brewing battle between Christopher Van Hollen and Chuck Schumer, it sounds like you're talking about progressivism. You're talking about change. You could hear that and take away that you're leaning towards Van Hollen in this back-and-forth.

Markey: Well, what I'm talking about is the new ideas and what is the best way to move forward those new ideas, and that's at the heart of what's been going on.

We just got back here to Washington, and so it's important that I discuss this new era with all of my new colleagues, especially the 10 new Democrats who are going to be here, which I just haven't had a chance to go through with everyone.

I'm thrilled that there are so many new members in the House and Senate, and that's what I'm doing here in the first week after the election to make sure that we have those full conversations.

My hope is that the new members are able to help us to understand where they were throughout their campaigns, so that we ensure that future generations get to grow up in a livable planet with clean energy jobs. It helps to bring energy bills down and to make sure that we pass childcare legislation. Make sure that we restore all of the healthcare cuts.

Landes: Another major takeaway from the midterms was that, as polls have indicated for some time, American public opinion on U.S. support for Israel has changed dramatically just in the last few months.

Certainly, it seems like across party lines, it seems more pervasive that Americans do not approve of foreign aid to Israel, especially during this ongoing conflict with Gaza and the war in Iran.

For a long time, Senate Democrats and the Senate leader Chuck Schumer have been staunch advocates for Israel and have been very uncomfortable with progressive wings of the party being critical of Israel. Things are clearly shifting on that front. What is your takeaway from how Democratic Senate leaders should respond to public thoughts on Israel?

Markey: As the voters in Massachusetts know, beginning now more than two years ago, I began voting against sending 1,000-pound bombs to Israel, sending other weapons which were just not needed, and I voted against sending any of those weapons. There were only 11 members of the Senate that voted that way two years ago. So, I think the people of Massachusetts know that we need to stop the bombing in Gaza, and we cannot write a blank check to the Netanyahu government. We just can't trust Netanyahu with that kind of authority.

Landes: Back in April 2024, you did vote for that $14 billion defense aid package to Israel at this point. What's your stance on that decision? Do you stand by that vote back in April 2024 to approve $14 billion in defense aid for Israel?

Markey: Well, it had in funding for Ukraine, which I thought was essential. And again, Trump just keeps attempting to walk away from providing the resources to Ukraine, and and so from my perspective, whether it's Taiwan, Armenia, or Ukraine, all of that money was in one package. But when it just comes to the funding for Israel, I am absolutely committed to putting real constraints upon what kind of funding we provide and what those weapons are.

Landes: I want to turn to one of your new colleagues, the Senator-elect of Michigan, Abdul El-Sayed.

His campaign became, in a lot of ways, metonymous for these larger conversations in America. As a Muslim man, he had a lot of Islamophobia directed at him. Anything he said about Israel was was very quickly woven into these larger national conversations. And AIPAC money was overwhelmingly defeated in his ascent to becoming senator. What were your takeaways from that public conversation on Senator-elect El-Sayed?

Markey: I endorsed Senator-elect El-Sayed in his race. I think he's going to be just an excellent exemplar of this era and what issues are that we have to work on. He was one of the most eloquent proponents for an affordability agenda for Medicare for All, for fighting for ordinary families at the kitchen table, and I've had a chance to speak to him, and I'm very impressed, and I'm looking forward to working with him.

Landes: During his campaign, he was unafraid to describe what's going on in Israel as apartheid and genocide. That certainly reflects with innumerable scholarly reports, journalistic accounts and international watch groups. What do you think about that as a change in the conversation among Democrats about Israel?

Markey: Well, again, as I said, beginning more than two years ago, I was voting against those specific weapon systems that were powerful enough to blow up entire city blocks in Gaza, and I was voting no on that funding.

So, to the extent to which this issue has become more clear to the American public, I'm proud to have been a part of the effort to kind of illuminate what is going on in Gaza, but also on the West Bank, with Minister Smotrich and Minister Ben-Gvir driving the policy that essentially is, in fact, seeking to engage in making it impossible for there to be a two-state solution, which is possible.

People want their government to fund programs here to lower costs, and that's where they want their new Congress to focus. They're very concerned about their kitchen table issues, and there, I think we have a real chance for the next two years to be able to respond to what this election sent as a message to Washington.

Landes: To stay in Michigan for a minute, I would love your thoughts — as a veteran of the Democratic political system here — on Haley Stevens' remarkable late game decision making in that race. The shocking move for a Democrat to endorse a Republican Senate candidate that saw so much condemnation. Given your experience with politics in America, what was your reaction to that, and what were your thoughts on the response to it?

Markey: Well, obviously, it was more than disappointing that Haley Stevens would not endorse the Democrat. We were on the cusp of having a historic election, and it's absolutely imperative from my perspective for her to back El-Sayed.

It's just very, very disturbing to me that she would not do so. And it turned out, ironically, that it helped him because it further incentivized Democratic voters to get out and to vote and to back him, and we saw an historic outcome as a result.

So, while she meant to harm his candidacy, the ironic impact was that it helped. I think that's kind of the result. I think, obviously, experts across the country were constantly dismayed on election night about how the American voters had responded.

I'm here in Washington. We're about to go into a Democratic caucus in order to put together a plan and have a discussion about the direction of the country. Amongst other things, it's a permitting bill that we're discussing without real protections for communities, passing legislation that would expedite what the oil, gas, and coal industry want to see is our agenda. I'm about to go into the meeting right now to make the case that we should be opposing that legislation. I think that's where the voters of Massachusetts would want me right now.