Vermont Democrat Gray elected as lieutenant governor

The Vermont executive chamber will once again be split after voters reelected Republican Gov. Phil Scott and elected Democrat Molly Gray as lieutenant governor Tuesday night.

Gray previously served as lieutenant governor from 2021 to 2023. She left office to unsuccessfully run for Congress in 2022.

At about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, Republican John Rodgers conceded the lieutenant governor's race to Gray.

Gray told supporters in Burlington that they ran the race “the Vermont way.”

“We kept things positive, we focused on addressing our biggest challenges, we shared all sorts of ideas to address housing and healthcare," she said. "We talked a whole heck of a lot about universal primary care, and we’re going to continue to. We spoke up and spoke out about unlawful federal action and ICE, and activities here in the state, and we tried to model every single day in the best that we could what we wanted from a lieutenant governor in this moment.”