Gendebien concedes in NY-21

Blake Gendebien, the Democratic candidate for New York’s 21st Congressional District, has officially conceded to Republican Anthony Constantino, ending a close campaign for a North Country seat that has been in Republican control for more than a decade.

“This isn’t the outcome we worked for, but I’m proud of the campaign we ran and the coalition we built,” Blake Gendebien said in a statement Friday. “There are still votes left to count, but the math is clear, and I respect the choice voters made."

Unofficial New York State Board of Election results show Constantino with a nearly 2 percentage point lead over the dairy farmer from Lisbon.

In his statement, Gendebien said he would continue his coalition building.

"It’s the foundation for whatever comes next," he said. "As I said on Election Night, I hope Anthony Constantino will put the North Country first in Congress.”

In response to the announcement, Constantino, who is the CEO of Amsterdam-based Sticker Mule, vowed to fight for the North Country's constituents, including Gendebien.

“I wrote Blake a letter at the beginning of the campaign promising to make life better in New York's 21st Congressional district for everyone, including him, and I meant what I said,” Constantino said. “I wish him well and, as I said on election night, it's a new day in America.”

Republican Congresswoman Elise Stefanik has represented the district since 2015, comfortably winning reelection each time, including by more than 20 points in 2024. Stefanik opted not to seek the office again after running briefly for New York governor last year.

Constantino, who was endorsed by President Donald Trump, ran as a strong MAGA candidate. Polling by the Siena Research Institute in early October showed Gendebien with a lead, but within the margin of error.